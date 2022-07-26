Madden NFL 23's Ratings for Former Louisville Players

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's that time of the year again. With the NFL season on the horizon, another iteration of Electronic Arts' annual "Madden NFL" video game is soon to follow. Madden NFL 23 is no exception, and is set to release on Aug. 19, 2029 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game, as expected, has a heavy dose of former Louisville football players. Out of the 14 former Cardinals on Training Camp rosters as of July 26, all but Qwynnterrio Cole are included in the game at launch.

Ahead of the game's launch, EA dropped the ratings for every single player in the title. Below are all the former Louisville players featured at the launch of Madden NFL 23, coupled with their position relevant ratings:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 92

Acceleration: 93

Strength: 60

Agility: 93

Awareness: 97

Catching: 71

Tackle: 58

Jumping: 84

Injury: 86

Stamina: 93

Toughness: 64

Change of Direction: 96

Pursuit: 77

Play Recognition: 94

Man Coverage: 96

Zone Coverage: 94

Hit Power: 62

Press: 90

Overall Rating: 94

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Ratings:

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 94

Strength: 40

Agility: 89

Awareness: 69

Catching: 76

Carrying: 63

Break Tackle: 67

Jumping: 80

Return: 69

Injury: 80

Stamina: 82

Toughness: 74

Trucking: 22

Change of Direction: 90

Ball Carrier Vision: 88

Stiff Arm: 40

Spin Move: 74

Juke Move: 79

Spectacular Catch: 80

Catch in Traffic: 78

Short Route Running: 71

Medium Route Running: 69

Deep Route Running: 74

Release: 53

Overall Rating: 71

C.J. Avery

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Chicago Bears

Years at UofL: 2017-21

Ratings:

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 88

Strength: 75

Agility: 79

Awareness: 57

Catching: 56

Tackle: 76

Jumping: 90

Injury: 91

Stamina: 83

Toughness: 84

Change of Direction: 72

Power Moves: 50

Finesse Moves: 42

Block Shedding: 56

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 60

Man Coverage: 48

Zone Coverage: 63

Hit Power: 84

Overall Rating: 59

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Ratings:

Speed: 69

Acceleration: 73

Strength: 94

Agility: 58

Awareness: 76

Run Block: 84

Pass Block: 75

Injury: 83

Stamina: 79

Toughness: 93

Impact Blocking: 96

Run Blocking Power: 81

Run Blocking Finesse: 85

Pass Blocking Power: 80

Pass Blocking Finesse: 70

Lead Block: 82

Overall Rating: 78

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Washington Commanders

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Ratings:

Speed: 87

Acceleration: 84

Strength: 68

Agility: 85

Awareness: 74

Catching: 68

Carrying: 83

Break Tackle: 69

Jumping: 86

Injury: 86

Stamina: 81

Toughness: 76

Trucking: 58

Change of Direction: 84

Ball Carrier Vision: 72

Stiff Arm: 61

Spin Move: 73

Juke Move: 76

Spectacular Catch: 53

Catch in Traffic: 54

Short Route Running: 63

Medium Route Running: 56

Deep Route Running: 49

Release: 58

Overall Rating: 64

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Ratings:

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 82

Strength: 52

Agility: 84

Awareness: 73

Carrying: 66

Throw Power: 86

Break Tackle: 72

Injury: 87

Stamina: 81

Toughness: 94

Change of Direction: 80

Ball Carrier Vision: 79

Spin Move: 72

Juke Move: 74

Break Sack: 87

Throw Under Pressure: 84

Throw Accuracy Short: 88

Throw Accuracy Medium: 83

Throw Accuracy Deep: 82

Play Action: 81

Throw on the Run: 85

Overall Rating: 75

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 63

Acceleration: 66

Strength: 83

Agility: 67

Awareness: 81

Run Block: 68

Pass Block: 78

Injury: 87

Stamina: 85

Toughness: 86

Impact Blocking: 79

Run Blocking Power: 66

Run Blocking Finesse: 70

Pass Blocking Power: 76

Pass Blocking Finesse: 79

Lead Block: 75

Overall Rating: 71

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Ratings:

Speed: 76

Acceleration: 88

Strength: 71

Agility: 77

Awareness: 56

Catching: 50

Tackle: 78

Jumping: 84

Injury: 92

Stamina: 85

Toughness: 79

Change of Direction: 69

Power Moves: 45

Finesse Moves: 50

Block Shedding: 60

Pursuit: 80

Play Recognition: 64

Man Coverage: 46

Zone Coverage: 55

Hit Power: 76

Overall Rating: 60

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2016-20

Ratings:

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 89

Strength: 59

Agility: 84

Awareness: 68

Catching: 79

Carrying: 70

Break Tackle: 72

Jumping: 86

Injury: 90

Stamina: 81

Toughness: 87

Trucking: 45

Change of Direction: 82

Ball Carrier Vision: 79

Stiff Arm: 54

Spin Move: 73

Juke Move: 75

Spectacular Catch: 80

Catch in Traffic: 79

Short Route Running: 67

Medium Route Running: 67

Deep Route Running: 69

Release: 68

Overall Rating: 66

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive End

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 81

Strength: 77

Agility: 80

Awareness: 81

Catching: 62

Tackle: 82

Jumping: 75

Injury: 86

Stamina: 76

Toughness: 82

Change of Direction: 73

Impact Blocking: 80

Power Moves: 70

Finesse Moves: 81

Block Shedding: 72

Pursuit: 83

Play Recognition: 82

Hit Power: 81

Overall Rating: 77

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 96

Acceleration: 96

Strength: 63

Agility: 95

Awareness: 83

Carrying: 70

Throw Power: 92

Break Tackle: 81

Injury: 92

Stamina: 92

Toughness: 96

Change of Direction: 96

Ball Carrier Vision: 96

Spin Move: 82

Juke Move: 90

Break Sack: 94

Throw Under Pressure: 89

Throw Accuracy Short: 88

Throw Accuracy Medium: 85

Throw Accuracy Deep: 84

Play Action: 97

Throw on the Run: 91

Overall Rating: 87

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Ratings:

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 90

Strength: 74

Agility: 86

Awareness: 84

Catching: 86

Carrying: 75

Run Block: 54

Break Tackle: 78

Jumping: 95

Injury: 83

Stamina: 87

Toughness: 88

Trucking: 66

Change of Direction: 82

Ball Carrier Vision: 82

Stiff Arm: 67

Spin Move: 78

Juke Move: 81

Spectacular Catch: 93

Catch in Traffic: 89

Short Route Running: 79

Medium Route Running: 78

Deep Route Running: 78

Release: 87



Overall Rating: 82

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Ratings:

Speed: 69

Acceleration: 75

Strength: 88

Agility: 72

Awareness: 84

Tackle: 77

Jumping: 83

Injury: 89

Stamina: 79

Toughness: 91

Change of Direction: 60

Impact Blocking: 83

Power Moves: 75

Finesse Moves: 70

Block Shedding: 73

Pursuit: 79

Play Recognition: 83

Hit Power: 80

Overall Rating: 74

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

