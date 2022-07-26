Madden NFL 23's Ratings for Former Louisville Players
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's that time of the year again. With the NFL season on the horizon, another iteration of Electronic Arts' annual "Madden NFL" video game is soon to follow. Madden NFL 23 is no exception, and is set to release on Aug. 19, 2029 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
The game, as expected, has a heavy dose of former Louisville football players. Out of the 14 former Cardinals on Training Camp rosters as of July 26, all but Qwynnterrio Cole are included in the game at launch.
Ahead of the game's launch, EA dropped the ratings for every single player in the title. Below are all the former Louisville players featured at the launch of Madden NFL 23, coupled with their position relevant ratings:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 92
Acceleration: 93
Strength: 60
Agility: 93
Awareness: 97
Catching: 71
Tackle: 58
Jumping: 84
Injury: 86
Stamina: 93
Toughness: 64
Change of Direction: 96
Pursuit: 77
Play Recognition: 94
Man Coverage: 96
Zone Coverage: 94
Hit Power: 62
Press: 90
Overall Rating: 94
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Ratings:
Speed: 93
Acceleration: 94
Strength: 40
Agility: 89
Awareness: 69
Catching: 76
Carrying: 63
Break Tackle: 67
Jumping: 80
Return: 69
Injury: 80
Stamina: 82
Toughness: 74
Trucking: 22
Change of Direction: 90
Ball Carrier Vision: 88
Stiff Arm: 40
Spin Move: 74
Juke Move: 79
Spectacular Catch: 80
Catch in Traffic: 78
Short Route Running: 71
Medium Route Running: 69
Deep Route Running: 74
Release: 53
Overall Rating: 71
C.J. Avery
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Chicago Bears
Years at UofL: 2017-21
Ratings:
Speed: 81
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 75
Agility: 79
Awareness: 57
Catching: 56
Tackle: 76
Jumping: 90
Injury: 91
Stamina: 83
Toughness: 84
Change of Direction: 72
Power Moves: 50
Finesse Moves: 42
Block Shedding: 56
Pursuit: 75
Play Recognition: 60
Man Coverage: 48
Zone Coverage: 63
Hit Power: 84
Overall Rating: 59
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Ratings:
Speed: 69
Acceleration: 73
Strength: 94
Agility: 58
Awareness: 76
Run Block: 84
Pass Block: 75
Injury: 83
Stamina: 79
Toughness: 93
Impact Blocking: 96
Run Blocking Power: 81
Run Blocking Finesse: 85
Pass Blocking Power: 80
Pass Blocking Finesse: 70
Lead Block: 82
Overall Rating: 78
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Washington Commanders
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Ratings:
Speed: 87
Acceleration: 84
Strength: 68
Agility: 85
Awareness: 74
Catching: 68
Carrying: 83
Break Tackle: 69
Jumping: 86
Injury: 86
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 76
Trucking: 58
Change of Direction: 84
Ball Carrier Vision: 72
Stiff Arm: 61
Spin Move: 73
Juke Move: 76
Spectacular Catch: 53
Catch in Traffic: 54
Short Route Running: 63
Medium Route Running: 56
Deep Route Running: 49
Release: 58
Overall Rating: 64
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Ratings:
Speed: 81
Acceleration: 82
Strength: 52
Agility: 84
Awareness: 73
Carrying: 66
Throw Power: 86
Break Tackle: 72
Injury: 87
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 94
Change of Direction: 80
Ball Carrier Vision: 79
Spin Move: 72
Juke Move: 74
Break Sack: 87
Throw Under Pressure: 84
Throw Accuracy Short: 88
Throw Accuracy Medium: 83
Throw Accuracy Deep: 82
Play Action: 81
Throw on the Run: 85
Overall Rating: 75
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 63
Acceleration: 66
Strength: 83
Agility: 67
Awareness: 81
Run Block: 68
Pass Block: 78
Injury: 87
Stamina: 85
Toughness: 86
Impact Blocking: 79
Run Blocking Power: 66
Run Blocking Finesse: 70
Pass Blocking Power: 76
Pass Blocking Finesse: 79
Lead Block: 75
Overall Rating: 71
Dorian Etheridge
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Ratings:
Speed: 76
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 71
Agility: 77
Awareness: 56
Catching: 50
Tackle: 78
Jumping: 84
Injury: 92
Stamina: 85
Toughness: 79
Change of Direction: 69
Power Moves: 45
Finesse Moves: 50
Block Shedding: 60
Pursuit: 80
Play Recognition: 64
Man Coverage: 46
Zone Coverage: 55
Hit Power: 76
Overall Rating: 60
Dez Fitzpatrick
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2016-20
Ratings:
Speed: 89
Acceleration: 89
Strength: 59
Agility: 84
Awareness: 68
Catching: 79
Carrying: 70
Break Tackle: 72
Jumping: 86
Injury: 90
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 87
Trucking: 45
Change of Direction: 82
Ball Carrier Vision: 79
Stiff Arm: 54
Spin Move: 73
Juke Move: 75
Spectacular Catch: 80
Catch in Traffic: 79
Short Route Running: 67
Medium Route Running: 67
Deep Route Running: 69
Release: 68
Overall Rating: 66
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive End
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 79
Acceleration: 81
Strength: 77
Agility: 80
Awareness: 81
Catching: 62
Tackle: 82
Jumping: 75
Injury: 86
Stamina: 76
Toughness: 82
Change of Direction: 73
Impact Blocking: 80
Power Moves: 70
Finesse Moves: 81
Block Shedding: 72
Pursuit: 83
Play Recognition: 82
Hit Power: 81
Overall Rating: 77
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 96
Acceleration: 96
Strength: 63
Agility: 95
Awareness: 83
Carrying: 70
Throw Power: 92
Break Tackle: 81
Injury: 92
Stamina: 92
Toughness: 96
Change of Direction: 96
Ball Carrier Vision: 96
Spin Move: 82
Juke Move: 90
Break Sack: 94
Throw Under Pressure: 89
Throw Accuracy Short: 88
Throw Accuracy Medium: 85
Throw Accuracy Deep: 84
Play Action: 97
Throw on the Run: 91
Overall Rating: 87
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New England Patriots
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Ratings:
Speed: 89
Acceleration: 90
Strength: 74
Agility: 86
Awareness: 84
Catching: 86
Carrying: 75
Run Block: 54
Break Tackle: 78
Jumping: 95
Injury: 83
Stamina: 87
Toughness: 88
Trucking: 66
Change of Direction: 82
Ball Carrier Vision: 82
Stiff Arm: 67
Spin Move: 78
Juke Move: 81
Spectacular Catch: 93
Catch in Traffic: 89
Short Route Running: 79
Medium Route Running: 78
Deep Route Running: 78
Release: 87
Overall Rating: 82
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Ratings:
Speed: 69
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 88
Agility: 72
Awareness: 84
Tackle: 77
Jumping: 83
Injury: 89
Stamina: 79
Toughness: 91
Change of Direction: 60
Impact Blocking: 83
Power Moves: 75
Finesse Moves: 70
Block Shedding: 73
Pursuit: 79
Play Recognition: 83
Hit Power: 80
Overall Rating: 74
(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)
