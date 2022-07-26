Skip to main content

Madden NFL 23's Ratings for Former Louisville Players

The annual EA title features 13 former Cardinals at launch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's that time of the year again. With the NFL season on the horizon, another iteration of Electronic Arts' annual "Madden NFL" video game is soon to follow. Madden NFL 23 is no exception, and is set to release on Aug. 19, 2029 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game, as expected, has a heavy dose of former Louisville football players. Out of the 14 former Cardinals on Training Camp rosters as of July 26, all but Qwynnterrio Cole are included in the game at launch. 

Ahead of the game's launch, EA dropped the ratings for every single player in the title. Below are all the former Louisville players featured at the launch of Madden NFL 23, coupled with their position relevant ratings:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 92
Acceleration: 93
Strength: 60
Agility: 93
Awareness: 97
Catching: 71
Tackle: 58
Jumping: 84
Injury: 86
Stamina: 93
Toughness: 64
Change of Direction: 96
Pursuit: 77
Play Recognition: 94
Man Coverage: 96
Zone Coverage: 94
Hit Power: 62
Press: 90

Overall Rating: 94

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20

Ratings:

Speed: 93
Acceleration: 94
Strength: 40
Agility: 89
Awareness: 69
Catching: 76
Carrying: 63
Break Tackle: 67
Jumping: 80
Return: 69
Injury: 80
Stamina: 82
Toughness: 74
Trucking: 22
Change of Direction: 90
Ball Carrier Vision: 88
Stiff Arm: 40
Spin Move: 74
Juke Move: 79
Spectacular Catch: 80
Catch in Traffic: 78
Short Route Running: 71
Medium Route Running: 69
Deep Route Running: 74
Release: 53

Overall Rating: 71

C.J. Avery

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Chicago Bears
Years at UofL: 2017-21

Ratings:

Speed: 81
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 75
Agility: 79
Awareness: 57
Catching: 56
Tackle: 76
Jumping: 90
Injury: 91
Stamina: 83
Toughness: 84
Change of Direction: 72
Power Moves: 50
Finesse Moves: 42
Block Shedding: 56
Pursuit: 75
Play Recognition: 60
Man Coverage: 48
Zone Coverage: 63
Hit Power: 84

Overall Rating: 59

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Ratings:

Speed: 69
Acceleration: 73
Strength: 94
Agility: 58
Awareness: 76
Run Block: 84
Pass Block: 75
Injury: 83
Stamina: 79
Toughness: 93
Impact Blocking: 96
Run Blocking Power: 81
Run Blocking Finesse: 85
Pass Blocking Power: 80
Pass Blocking Finesse: 70
Lead Block: 82

Overall Rating: 78

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back
Team: Washington Commanders
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Ratings:

Speed: 87
Acceleration: 84
Strength: 68
Agility: 85
Awareness: 74
Catching: 68
Carrying: 83
Break Tackle: 69
Jumping: 86
Injury: 86
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 76
Trucking: 58
Change of Direction: 84
Ball Carrier Vision: 72
Stiff Arm: 61
Spin Move: 73
Juke Move: 76
Spectacular Catch: 53
Catch in Traffic: 54
Short Route Running: 63
Medium Route Running: 56
Deep Route Running: 49
Release: 58

Overall Rating: 64

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Ratings:

Speed: 81
Acceleration: 82
Strength: 52
Agility: 84
Awareness: 73
Carrying: 66
Throw Power: 86
Break Tackle: 72
Injury: 87
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 94
Change of Direction: 80
Ball Carrier Vision: 79
Spin Move: 72
Juke Move: 74
Break Sack: 87
Throw Under Pressure: 84
Throw Accuracy Short: 88
Throw Accuracy Medium: 83
Throw Accuracy Deep: 82
Play Action: 81
Throw on the Run: 85

Overall Rating: 75

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speed: 63
Acceleration: 66
Strength: 83
Agility: 67
Awareness: 81
Run Block: 68
Pass Block: 78
Injury: 87
Stamina: 85
Toughness: 86
Impact Blocking: 79
Run Blocking Power: 66
Run Blocking Finesse: 70
Pass Blocking Power: 76
Pass Blocking Finesse: 79
Lead Block: 75

Overall Rating: 71

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2017-20

Ratings:

Speed: 76
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 71
Agility: 77
Awareness: 56
Catching: 50
Tackle: 78
Jumping: 84
Injury: 92
Stamina: 85
Toughness: 79
Change of Direction: 69
Power Moves: 45
Finesse Moves: 50
Block Shedding: 60
Pursuit: 80
Play Recognition: 64
Man Coverage: 46
Zone Coverage: 55
Hit Power: 76

Overall Rating: 60

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2016-20

Ratings:

Speed: 89
Acceleration: 89
Strength: 59
Agility: 84
Awareness: 68
Catching: 79
Carrying: 70
Break Tackle: 72
Jumping: 86
Injury: 90
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 87
Trucking: 45
Change of Direction: 82
Ball Carrier Vision: 79
Stiff Arm: 54
Spin Move: 73
Juke Move: 75
Spectacular Catch: 80
Catch in Traffic: 79
Short Route Running: 67
Medium Route Running: 67
Deep Route Running: 69
Release: 68

Overall Rating: 66

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive End
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 79
Acceleration: 81
Strength: 77
Agility: 80
Awareness: 81
Catching: 62
Tackle: 82
Jumping: 75
Injury: 86
Stamina: 76
Toughness: 82
Change of Direction: 73
Impact Blocking: 80
Power Moves: 70
Finesse Moves: 81
Block Shedding: 72
Pursuit: 83
Play Recognition: 82
Hit Power: 81

Overall Rating: 77

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 96
Acceleration: 96
Strength: 63
Agility: 95
Awareness: 83
Carrying: 70
Throw Power: 92
Break Tackle: 81
Injury: 92
Stamina: 92
Toughness: 96
Change of Direction: 96
Ball Carrier Vision: 96
Spin Move: 82
Juke Move: 90
Break Sack: 94
Throw Under Pressure: 89
Throw Accuracy Short: 88
Throw Accuracy Medium: 85
Throw Accuracy Deep: 84
Play Action: 97
Throw on the Run: 91

Overall Rating: 87

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New England Patriots
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Ratings:

Speed: 89
Acceleration: 90
Strength: 74
Agility: 86
Awareness: 84
Catching: 86
Carrying: 75
Run Block: 54
Break Tackle: 78
Jumping: 95
Injury: 83
Stamina: 87
Toughness: 88
Trucking: 66
Change of Direction: 82
Ball Carrier Vision: 82
Stiff Arm: 67
Spin Move: 78
Juke Move: 81
Spectacular Catch: 93
Catch in Traffic: 89
Short Route Running: 79
Medium Route Running: 78
Deep Route Running: 78
Release: 87

Overall Rating: 82

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Ratings:

Speed: 69
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 88
Agility: 72
Awareness: 84
Tackle: 77
Jumping: 83
Injury: 89
Stamina: 79
Toughness: 91
Change of Direction: 60
Impact Blocking: 83
Power Moves: 75
Finesse Moves: 70
Block Shedding: 73
Pursuit: 79
Play Recognition: 83
Hit Power: 80

Overall Rating: 74

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
Football

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark Named to Jim Thorpe Watch List

By Matthew McGavic16 hours ago
AEA824CC-7659-4DED-AB5B-67771032C325
Football

Louisville ’23 Target RB Javin Simpkins Announces College Decision

By Matthew McGavic16 hours ago
USATSI_17345070_168388606_lowres
Football

14 Former Cardinals on 2022 NFL Training Camp Rosters

By Matthew McGavicJul 25, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18701714_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Out for Remainder of MLB Season

By Matthew McGavicJul 24, 2022 6:10 PM EDT
890F2FC6-7C22-430C-95E1-7D68371558E3
Basketball

Top-Ranked '24 PG Elliot Cadeau Lands Louisville Offer

By Matthew McGavicJul 24, 2022 8:40 AM EDT
EDBDAFF5-766F-431F-9A68-E15DAB160FBB
Football

ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Preseason

By Matthew McGavicJul 23, 2022 1:14 PM EDT
C8Ixc69Z
Basketball

Louisville Extends Offer to '23 C Isaiah Miranda

By Matthew McGavicJul 23, 2022 9:26 AM EDT
USATSI_16773170_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville TE Marshon Ford Named to John Mackey Watch List

By University of Louisville PRJul 23, 2022 8:04 AM EDT