Madden NFL 25's Ratings for Former Louisville Players
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's that time of the year again. With the NFL season on the horizon, another iteration of Electronic Arts' annual "Madden NFL" video game is soon to follow. Madden NFL 25 is no exception, and is set to release on Aug. 16, 2024 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
The game, as expected, has a heavy dose of former Louisville football players. Out of the 23 former Cardinals on training camp rosters as of Aug. 5, all but Storm Duck, Bryan Hudson, Eric Miller, Jack Plummer and Willie Tyler IV are included in the game at launch.
Ahead of the game's launch, EA dropped the ratings for every single player in the title. Below are all the former Louisville players featured at the launch of Madden NFL 25, coupled with their position relevant ratings:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Overall Rating: 68
General Ratings:
- Speed: 90
- Acceleration: 95
- Strength: 70
- Agility: 83
- Awareness: 59
- Jumping: 87
- Injury: 89
- Stamina: 74
- Toughness: 76
Positional Ratings:
- Change of Direction: 76
- Tackle: 75
- Power Moves: 57
- Finesse Moves: 66
- Block Shedding: 59
- Pursuit: 81
- Play Recognition: 60
- Man Coverage: 60
- Zone Coverage: 50
- Hit Power: 87
- Press: 44
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Overall Rating: 93
General Ratings:
- Speed: 92
- Acceleration: 93
- Strength: 60
- Agility: 93
- Awareness: 92
- Jumping: 85
- Injury: 86
- Stamina: 93
- Toughness: 64
Positional Ratings:
- Tackle: 54
- Block Shedding: 53
- Pursuit: 77
- Play Recognition: 91
- Man Coverage: 95
- Zone Coverage: 94
- Hit Power: 66
- Press: 92
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Overall Rating: 75
General Ratings:
- Speed: 93
- Acceleration: 94
- Strength: 40
- Agility: 89
- Awareness: 79
- Jumping: 80
- Injury: 80
- Stamina: 82
- Toughness: 74
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 63
- Break Tackle: 67
- Change of Direction: 90
- Ball Carrier Vision: 84
- Stiff Arm: 40
- Spin Move: 74
- Juke Move: 79
- Catching: 83
- Spectacular Catch: 81
- Catch in Traffic: 79
- Short Route Running: 76
- Medium Route Running: 74
- Deep Route Running: 78
- Release: 59
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Overall Rating: 74
General Ratings:
- Speed: 71
- Acceleration: 73
- Strength: 93
- Agility: 54
- Awareness: 75
- Jumping: 80
- Injury: 74
- Stamina: 73
- Toughness: 85
Positional Ratings:
- Run Block: 80
- Pass Block: 69
- Impact Blocking: 88
- Run Blocking Power: 78
- Run Blocking Finesse: 82
- Pass Blocking Power: 78
- Pass Blocking Finesse: 62
- Lead Block: 74
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Overall Rating: 68
General Ratings:
- Speed: 89
- Acceleration: 88
- Strength: 63
- Agility: 85
- Awareness: 64
- Jumping: 77
- Injury: 93
- Stamina: 88
- Toughness: 65
Positional Ratings
- Tackle: 70
- Block Shedding: 51
- Pursuit: 78
- Play Recognition: 63
- Man Coverage: 64
- Zone Coverage: 73
- Hit Power: 75
- Press: 71
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Overall Rating: 65
General Ratings:
- Speed: 69
- Acceleration: 64
- Strength: 82
- Agility: 66
- Awareness: 77
- Jumping: 72
- Injury: 87
- Stamina: 85
- Toughness: 86
Positional Ratings:
- Run Block: 66
- Pass Block: 73
- Impact Blocking: 79
- Run Blocking Power: 64
- Run Blocking Finesse: 68
- Pass Blocking Power: 71
- Pass Blocking Finesse: 75
- Lead Block: 75
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Overall Rating: 71
General Ratings:
- Speed: 92
- Acceleration: 95
- Strength: 51
- Agility: 90
- Awareness: 70
- Jumping: 83
- Injury: 85
- Stamina: 88
- Toughness: 74
Positional Ratings:
- Tackle: 45
- Block Shedding: 39
- Pursuit: 68
- Play Recognition: 68
- Man Coverage: 71
- Zone Coverage: 66
- Hit Power: 55
- Press: 59
Malik Cunningham
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2017-22
Overall Rating: 61
General Ratings:
- Speed: 88
- Acceleration: 90
- Strength: 63
- Agility: 90
- Awareness: 53
- Jumping: 82
- Injury: 91
- Stamina: 82
- Toughness: 92
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 67
- Break Tackle: 76
- Change of Direction: 85
- Ball Carrier Vision: 86
- Stiff Arm: 47
- Spin Move: 76
- Juke Move: 76
- Catching: 76
- Spectacular Catch: 72
- Catch in Traffic: 70
- Short Route Running: 60
- Medium Route Running: 56
- Deep Route Running: 54
- Release: 56
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Overall Rating: 73
General Ratings:
- Speed: 89
- Acceleration: 93
- Strength: 69
- Agility: 77
- Awareness: 80
- Jumping: 88
- Injury: 90
- Stamina: 74
- Toughness: 79
Positional Ratings:
- Change of Direction: 72
- Tackle: 80
- Power Moves: 74
- Finesse Moves: 65
- Block Shedding: 74
- Pursuit: 84
- Play Recognition: 77
- Hit Power: 80
- Press: 40
Dez Fitzpatrick
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Years at UofL: 2016-20
Overall Rating: 66
General Ratings:
- Speed: 89
- Acceleration: 89
- Strength: 59
- Agility: 84
- Awareness: 68
- Jumping: 86
- Injury: 90
- Stamina: 81
- Toughness: 87
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 70
- Break Tackle: 71
- Change of Direction: 82
- Ball Carrier Vision: 79
- Stiff Arm: 53
- Spin Move: 73
- Juke Move: 72
- Catching: 78
- Spectacular Catch: 80
- Catch in Traffic: 79
- Short Route Running: 67
- Medium Route Running: 67
- Deep Route Running: 69
- Release: 68
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Overall Rating: 77
General Ratings:
- Speed: 81
- Acceleration: 83
- Strength: 77
- Agility: 81
- Awareness: 85
- Jumping: 75
- Injury: 85
- Stamina: 76
- Toughness: 82
Positional Ratings:
- Change of Direction: 73
- Tackle: 79
- Power Moves: 69
- Finesse Moves: 81
- Block Shedding: 78
- Pursuit: 84
- Play Recognition: 84
- Hit Power: 81
- Press: 44
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Overall Rating: 71
General Ratings:
- Speed: 95
- Acceleration: 92
- Strength: 71
- Agility: 84
- Awareness: 68
- Jumping: 91
- Injury: 81
- Stamina: 82
- Toughness: 79
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 88
- Break Tackle: 73
- Trucking: 73
- Change of Direction: 83
- Ball Carrier Vision: 78
- Stiff Arm: 72
- Spin Move: 74
- Juke Move: 77
- Pass Block: 55
- Catching: 68
Tyler Harrell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2018-21
Overall Rating: 64
General Ratings:
- Speed: 97
- Acceleration: 95
- Strength: 55
- Agility: 79
- Awareness: 56
- Jumping: 81
- Injury: 84
- Stamina: 78
- Toughness: 77
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 69
- Break Tackle: 71
- Change of Direction: 88
- Ball Carrier Vision: 72
- Stiff Arm: 50
- Spin Move: 72
- Juke Move: 78
- Catching: 74
- Spectacular Catch: 74
- Catch in Traffic: 70
- Short Route Running: 66
- Medium Route Running: 66
- Deep Route Running: 65
- Release: 63
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Overall Rating: 98
General Ratings:
- Speed: 95
- Acceleration: 95
- Strength: 63
- Agility: 95
- Awareness: 98
- Jumping: 91
- Injury: 89
- Stamina: 92
- Toughness: 96
Positional Ratings:
- Throw Power: 93
- Throw Under Pressure: 96
- Throw Accuracy Short: 97
- Throw Accuracy Mid: 95
- Throw Accuracy Deep: 84
- Play Action: 97
- Carrying: 70
- Break Tackle: 82
- Change of Direction: 96
- Ball Carrier Vision: 98
- Stiff Arm: 76
- Spin Move: 83
- Juke Move: 91
- Break Sack: 98
Jawhar Jordan
Position: Running Back
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2021-23
Overall Rating: 66
General Ratings:
- Speed: 88
- Acceleration: 90
- Strength: 63
- Agility: 83
- Awareness: 64
- Jumping: 87
- Injury: 83
- Stamina: 83
- Toughness: 81
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 89
- Break Tackle: 74
- Trucking: 68
- Change of Direction: 78
- Ball Carrier Vision: 81
- Stiff Arm: 66
- Spin Move: 71
- Juke Move: 77
- Pass Block: 46
- Catching: 65
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Overall Rating: 75
General Ratings:
- Speed: 73
- Acceleration: 93
- Strength: 87
- Agility: 71
- Awareness: 85
- Jumping: 83
- Injury: 89
- Stamina: 79
- Toughness: 91
Positional Ratings:
- Change of Direction: 59
- Tackle: 81
- Power Moves: 76
- Finesse Moves: 69
- Block Shedding: 75
- Pursuit: 79
- Play Recognition: 84
- Hit Power: 80
- Impact Blocking: 83
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Overall Rating: 69
General Ratings:
- Speed: 90
- Acceleration: 93
- Strength: 56
- Agility: 84
- Awareness: 62
- Jumping: 84
- Injury: 83
- Stamina: 81
- Toughness: 85
Positional Ratings:
- Carrying: 73
- Break Tackle: 71
- Change of Direction: 84
- Ball Carrier Vision: 79
- Stiff Arm: 42
- Spin Move: 73
- Juke Move: 79
- Catching: 82
- Spectacular Catch: 79
- Catch in Traffic: 76
- Short Route Running: 74
- Medium Route Running: 72
- Deep Route Running: 71
- Release: 70
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Overall Rating: 69
General Ratings:
- Speed: 86
- Acceleration: 90
- Strength: 62
- Agility: 89
- Awareness: 72
- Jumping: 89
- Injury: 92
- Stamina: 89
- Toughness: 83
Positional Ratings:
- Tackle: 61
- Pursuit: 73
- Play Recognition: 71
- Man Coverage: 64
- Zone Coverage: 70
- Hit Power: 65
- Press: 65
