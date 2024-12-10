Purdue Transfer OL Mahamane Moussa Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After losing a few players to the transfer portal, the Louisville football program was finally able to benefit from the portal in the current recruiting cycle.
Former Purdue offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He is Louisville's first portal commitment of the cycle, and is the first to offset 14 portal defections that UofL has seen so far in the winter transfer window.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has been a starter for the Boilermakers for the last three seasons on the left side of the offensive line. This past season, he started all 12 games at left tackle, allowing only two sacks and 25 total pressures in 380 pass block snaps and 655 blocking snaps overall.
The Indianapolis, Ind. native's first two seasons of college ball came during Brohm's last two years as the head coach at Purdue. He redshirted his true freshman year in 2021, then was elevated to starting left tackle in 2022. He maintained this position in 2023, which was Ryan Walters' first year as the Boilermakers' head coach after Brohm left for the Cards. Walters was fired following the end of the regular season.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo via Purdue Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X