Report: Purdue Transfer OL Mahamane Moussa to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is already starting to line up transfer visits once the portal opens up, and their first visit will be from someone who head coach Jeff Brohm is very familiar with.
Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa, who announced Monday that he intends to transfer, is set to visit Louisville next week, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has been a starter for the Boilermakers for the last three seasons on the left side of the offensive line. This past season, he started all 12 games at left tackle, allowing only two sacks and 25 total pressures in 380 pass block snaps and 655 blocking snaps overall.
The Indianapolis, Ind. native's first two seasons of college ball came during Brohm's last two years as the head coach at Purdue. He redshirted his true freshman year in 2021, then was elevated to starting left tackle in 2022. He maintained this position in 2023, which was Ryan Walters' first year as the Boilermakers' head coach after Brohm left for the Cards. Walters was fired this past Sunday.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines. So far, Louisville has seen five players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens.
(Photo via Purdue Athletics)
