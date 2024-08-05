Mark Ivey High on Louisville's Depth at Linebacker Heading Into 2024 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At various points over the course of the offseason, Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has mentioned a number of times how much he likes his defense heading into the 2024 season. The Cardinals were statistically one of the best defenses in the FBS last season despite a late season slide, and were able to both retain key pieces plus bolster the roster through the transfer portal.
That being said, if there's any area of the defense where Brohm wants to see some improvement between now and the start of year two under his guidance, it's the inside linebacker position. He likes some of the veteran pieces they have, but says that they also have some relatively unproven guys behind them.
"The linebacking unit we like, but it's just like last year where we had some unproven pieces that stepped up and played well," Brohm said last month prior to the start of fall camp. "There's a mixture of both now. We've got a couple of veterans that I think will play well, and then we've got some new guys that need to step up and emerge and do a good job. But we're confident that that can be done. The depth there maybe isn't exactly where we want it, but it's continuing to improve, and sometimes you just gotta get on the field and play."
While the state of the inside linebacker room certainly is in a better spot than it was this time last season, there are still some slight questions regarding the overall depth of the room. But if you ask linebackers coach Mark Ivey, he feels really good about the current state of the position he coaches.
"Last year, we had really three guys that played linebacker, and they did a good job and obviously won us some ball games. But this year right now, I would say we've got at least a two deep," he said Friday. "Where you say, 'Alright, these guys are making things happen.' ... I feel more comfortable myself - I can't speak for coach (Brohm) - saying and we've got at least a two-deep, where I don't know if we truly had two-deep (last season). And those third guys, they're coming on the where you feel comfortable that you could win ballgames with them in there. I think it is improving, it still needs to improve, but I feel better about it than what I did at this point last year."
Louisville does bring back their breakout player from last season in T.J. Quinn, who finished with a team-best 92 tackles after having just 20 over the previous two seasons combined. While the Cardinals lost their ILB starter alongside Quinn in Jaylin Alderman to the transfer portal, Stanquan Clark seems to be ready to take on a starter's role. Last season as just a true freshman, he saw plenty of meaningful playing time, and is primed to take another step forward.
Ivey also feels really good about the inside backers beyond the starters. Jurriente Davis joined the program during the winter transfer portal window from Texas A&M, looked solid in the spring, and has made a handful of plays to start out fall camp. T.J. Capers has responded well to critical comments during spring ball, and is starting to resemble the five-star prospect he was coming out of high school. Dan Foster Jr. joined over the offseason as a transfer from Texas State, and he's someone the staff feels will be able to contribute in a meaningful way. Even Trent Carter, and early enrollee true freshman, made some plays late in spring ball.
During both spring ball and the early goings of fall camp, Ivey has seen the entire position take a meaningful step forward.
"There's no doubt. ... With all those different reps, it is neat to see guys that haven't had as many reps be able to step in and get some," he said Friday when asked if the players are making extra leaps during the fall up to this point.
Of course, while the linebacker room does have a lot of potential this upcoming, it is still full steam ahead in terms continuing to work and get better. Louisville recently kicked off fall camp last week, and their 2024 season opener against Austin Peay is less than four weeks away. Ivey says that the next few weeks of fall camp will be critical as it pertains to building the inside linebacker position.
"You're finding out, 'do we have ones? Are we two deep? Are we gonna be able to survive if somebody has a hangnail, and we put the third guy out there and win a ballgame?' It's huge," he said on the importance of fall camp. "You got to know which guys you can trust, and say that guy is not just a 'survive and advance' guy. We can trust him to go out there and make plays. I think it's it's extremely important to figure out how many quality backers you have, not just how many bodies you have."
The Cardinals will kick off year two of the Brohm era against the Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of T.J. Quinn: Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)
