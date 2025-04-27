Louisville TE Mark Redman Signs UDFA Deal with Rams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Louisville tight end Mark Redman has signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the program announced Saturday.
Redman is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, following cornerback Corey Thornton. Three Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
A transfer from San Diego State, Redman was Louisville's go-to tight throughout most of the 2023 season. Starting all 13 games, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end caught 24 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. The latter two marks were good for third on the team.
Prior to his lone season as a Cardinal, Redman was one of the best tight ends in the Mountain West, being named a Second-Team All-Mountain West in each of his two seasons with SDSU. 2023 was the best season of his career, catching 37 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Aztecs in all three categories.
The year before in 2022 as a junior, the Newport Beach, Calif. native logged 21 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career with Washington and played in 16 games, but logged just one catch for five yards during his sophomore campaign with the Huskies.
(Photo of Mark Redman: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images
