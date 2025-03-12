Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ATH Commit Marlon Harbin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top players in that state of Kentucky is opting to stay home and play for the Louisville football program, with Marlon Harbin giving his commitment to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Marlon Harbin
Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back/Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Miami (Oh.), Toledo, UT Martin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8693 (709th)
Marlon Harbin's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: While recruiting profiles list Harbin at 5-11, film suggests that he could be closer to six-feet even. While not insanely muscular, he has added some decent muscle tone over the last year or so for a somewhat wiry and lean build. As far as his length/winspan, it's about what you would expect from an offensive skill position player around six feet tall.
Athleticism: Harbin has a very good blend of athletic traits. His calling card here is probably his agility, as he makes quick and snappy cuts thanks to good footwork. However, he also has great sustained open field speed, a good vertical, and underrated strength and overal physicality.
Instincts: Without a doubt, Harbin's best work comes as a running back. He's great at reading blocking and anticipating rushing lanes, to which he can usually explode out the other side. On top of that, Harbin's quick cut ability helps him tremendously when doubling back to lanes that are across his body - which also helps when ever he's catching screen passes. He also can routinely beat edge rushers to get to the boundary and outrun any trailing defenders. Harbin also shows that he can be an upper tier wide receiver as well. He's got an above average first step, is good against press coverage, and also has very good concentration on difficult throws - whether that means he's around several defenders or he's having to contort his body. Regardless of his alignment, he's also a very willing and effective blocker. Harbin is also a good cornerback as well. He's got good anticipatory skills in zone coverage, and he makes good read and breaks on the ball. His experience as a pass catcher also helps with making plays on the ball to force pass breakups and catch interceptions.
Polish: Harbin can line as a single back or in two-RB backfields, lines up mainly as a slot receiver when taking WR reps but sometimes lines up out wide, but was also used as an in-line gadget player. On defense, he usually lines up as a field corner. Part of Harbin's success as a running back comes from the fact that he has incredible contact balance as a ball carrier. As a wide receiver, while he has demonstrated good usage of his hands, Harbin sometimes relies too much on making body catches. He's also a good route runner that excels on comebacks and outs - although he has a somewhat limited route tree overall.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a very good pickup for Louisville - and not just because he's a local product who's one of the top players in the state. Harbin likely projects as a running back at the college level, as he is fantastic with the ball in his hands, although there is some potential as a wide receiver or corner if he opts to go that route. Regardless of his college position, he has a good mix of physical and mental intangibles that should translate well to the ACC.
(Photo of Marlon Harbin: Frank Bowen IV - The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
