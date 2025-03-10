St. Xavier '26 ATH Marlon Harbin Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another top Class of 2026 prospect in the Commonwealth of Kentucky is opting to take their talents to the Louisville football program.
Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier wide receiver/running back Marlon Harbin announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Kentucky, Miami of Ohio, Toledo and others, but had also drawn interest from Alabama, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, West Virginia and others.
Harbin is the fourth 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last four days. Fellow St. X Tiger linebacker Karsten Busch committed on Friday, while West Boca Raton (Fla.) HS defensive back Jaydin Broadnax and Fort Myers (Fla.) HS offensive tackle Joel Ervin did so on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound two-way prospect ranks as high as the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky and the No. 78 wide receiver in the class, according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 707th-ranked prospect in the nation.
Harbin has been a dynamic playmaker from the moment he set foot on St. X's campus. This past season, not only did he catch 47 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns, he also ran the ball 123 times for 704 yards and 12 scores. He also has some experience on defense, logging 10 tackles, two interceptions and a pick-six as a sophomore.
Louisville is now up to a 10-man 2026 recruiting class with Hope's commitment, which ranks as the No. 12 class in the nation, per247Sports. Per the 247Sports Composite, two of the top six prospects in Kentucky, as well as four of the top 12, have committed to the Cards.
(Photo of Marlon Harbin via University of Louisville Athletics)
