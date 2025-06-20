Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Introduces Vince Marrow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program received a major boost to their recruiting department last week.
After spending 13 years with Kentucky, Vince Marrow decided to venture to the other side of the rivalry, teaming up with his former XFL teammate in Jeff Brohm and joining his support staff. He was hired to be the Cardinals' Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting.
"We're definitely excited about the newest addition to our staff," Brohm said. "I think coach Vince Marrow definitely has a tremendous reputation around the country, as a football coach and as a recruiter."
All 12 of UK's recruiting classes while Marrow was their recruiting coordinator ranked in the top-40, per the 247Sports Composite. In fact, 66 four-star prospects committed to Kentucky during Marrow's tenure, including 14 top-200 prospects and five in the top-100.
"I'm really excited to be here," Marrow said. "I can't wait to just keep getting to work, and work with this staff. They've really embraced me, and I knew a lot of these guys when I was on the road recruiting. Jeff has a really high character staff, and I'm excited to be here and work with them."
On Friday, Brohm and Marrow took time to meet with the media. They discussed the timing of the move, why Marrow chose this job, his recruiting philosophy, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Vince Marrow
