Louisville DE Mason Reiger Out for Fall Camp, Status for 2024 Season TBD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A key piece of the Louisville football program's defensive line is set to miss significant time, and potentially could be sidelined for the entire upcoming 2024 season.
Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Friday during the program's annual media day that defensive end Mason Reiger will not be able to take part in fall camp due to complications from offseason knee surgery. As far his availability for the regular season and beyond goes, Brohm says that is to be determined.
"Mason, unfortunately, had offseason knee surgery, and some things didn't go exactly the way he'd wanted. Which caused it to push the return date back farther. Right now, he is rehabbing and will not be able to practice during fall camp. We'll see what happens during the season, but whether we can get it back or not during the season remains to be seen."
Despite being limited in the first month of the 2023 season, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher still finished second on the team in sacks with 5.0. He also collected 22 total tackles, 6.0 for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
During his time at Louisville, the Hoffman Estates natives has been an under-the-radar component of the Cardinals' defensive front. In 32 games across three seasons, Reiger has collected 49 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 8.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Louisville kicked off fall camp on Wednesday, and are set to face Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium for their 2024 season opener.
(Photo of Mason Reiger: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
