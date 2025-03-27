Louisville's Matchup vs. James Madison Moved Up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is getting another weeknight game for their upcoming 2025 season.
The program announced Thursday that their home game against James Madison, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6 at L&N Stadium, has been moved up one day to Friday, Sept. 5. Kick-off time will announced at a later date.
This will be Louisville's third weeknight game of the year, and second at home. The Cardinals will travel to Miami on Friday, Oct. 17, as well as host Clemson on Friday, Nov. 14. Their season opener against Eastern Kentucky is slated for Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium, with kick-off time getting announced at a later date.
It will be the second matchup between the Cards and Dukes. In what was the final year of the Scott Satterfield era, UofL captured a convincing 34-10 victory at L&N Stadium back on Nov. 5, 2022.
In their first season following head coach Curt Cignetti's departure for Indiana, James Madison still put together a successful 2024 campaign under now-head coach Bob Chesney. The Dukes went 9-4 last year, including a 27-17 victory over Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, also with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
