Live Tracker: What 2026 Transfers Has Louisville Reached Out To?
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While year two under head coach Pat Kelsey didn't live up to the preseason expectations, it was still a successful campaign. The Cardinals finished with a 24-11 overall record, and were able to capture their first NCAA Tournament win since 2017.
But now, it's roster construction season. Louisville not only graduates five players form their 2025-26 roster, but they have already lost three players to the portal. Considering they do not have any commitments in their 2026 high school recruiting class, their nine open roster spots for the 2026-27 season will have to be filled primarily from players out of the transfer portal.
So who are the players that Louisville is targeting in the portal? Below is the list of transfers that UofL has reached out to, either confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI or reported by other outlets.
Of note: the players below range from basic communication between the Cardinals and their camp, to genuine targets. Reaching out to a transfer does not necessarily insinuate significant or prolonged interest on Louisville's behalf.
*Updated: Apr. 7, 2026 - 6:00 a.m. EST*
Still On The Board
Flory Bidunga
Position: Power Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds
Previous School: Kansas
2025-26 Stats (35 games, 34 starts): 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 64.0 field goal percentage, 0.00 three-point percentage.
Note: Led the Big 12 in field goal percentage, and was fifth nationally in blocks per game (2.6).
John Blackwell
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 203 pounds
Previous School: Wisconsin
2025-26 Stats (34 games, 34 starts): 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 43.0 field goal percentage, 38.9 three-point percentage.
Note: Earned a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection this season. Was seventh in the league in scoring and fourth in three-point shooting percentage.
Miles Byrd
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds
Previous School: San Diego State
2025-26 Stats (33 games, 33 starts): 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 40.5 field goal percentage, 30.8 three-point percentage.
Note: Named a Third-Team All-Mountain West Selection. Also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Cole Certa
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
Previous School: Notre Dame
2025-26 Stats (31 games, 16 starts): 12.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 37.4 field goal percentage, 36.7 three-point percentage.
Note: Led the ACC in free throw shooting percentage (89.2). Also receiving votes for ACC Most Improved Player.
Somto Cyril
Position: Center
Measurables: 6-foot-11, 260 pounds
Previous School: Georgia
2025-26 Stats (33 games, 32 starts): 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 75.9 field goal percentage, 0.00 three-point percentage.
Note: Named to SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 2.2 blocks per game. Led the SEC in two-point field goal percentage (75.9) and was third nationally.
Brett Decker Jr.
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Previous School: Liberty
2025-26 Stats (34 games, 34 starts): 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 49.9 field goal percentage, 47.1 three-point percentage.
Note: Named a First-Team All-Conference USA selection after leading the Flames in scoring. Finished second nationally in three-point field goal percentage.
Quel’Ron House
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
Previous School: Southern Illinois
2025-26 Stats (30 games, 28 starts): 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 46.6 field goal percentage, 25.5 three-point percentage.
Note: Named a Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection after leading the Salukis in scoring and assists
Chol Machot
Position: Center
Measurables: 7-foot-0, 190 pounds
Previous School: Charleston
2025-26 Stats (32 games, 15 starts): 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 59.2 field goal percentage, 27.3 three-point percentage.
Note: Named the Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year after averaging the ninth-most blocks (2.5) in the nation.
Jackson Shelstad
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Previous School: Oregon
2025-26 Stats (12 games, 12 starts): 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 39.1 field goal percentage, 31.4 three-point percentage.
Note: Was in the midst of a career year before suffering a season-ending hand injury.
Mouhamed Sylla
Position: Center
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds
Previous School: Georgia Tech
2025-26 Stats (16 games, 15 starts): 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 57.9 field goal percentage, 25.0 three-point percentage.
Note: Missed half the season due to an unspecified injury. A former top-15 prospect in the Class of 2025.
Okechukwu Okeke
Position: Center
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 245 pounds
Previous School: Albany
2025-26 Stats (32 games, 25 starts): 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 69.1 field goal percentage, 100.0 three-point percentage.
Note: Named a Third-Team All-America East selection and the America East Defensive Player of the Year. Led the conference in two-point shooting (68.9 percent) and blocks per game (2.1)
Jaden Zimmerman
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
Previous School: Quinnipiac
2025-26 Stats (26 games, 25 starts): 15.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 37.1 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage.
Note: Named a Second-Team All-MAAC selection. Was second on the Bobcats in scoring.
Committed Elsewhere
- Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade (Tennessee)
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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic