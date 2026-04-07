Live Tracker: What 2026 Transfers Has Louisville Reached Out To?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While year two under head coach Pat Kelsey didn't live up to the preseason expectations, it was still a successful campaign. The Cardinals finished with a 24-11 overall record, and were able to capture their first NCAA Tournament win since 2017.

But now, it's roster construction season. Louisville not only graduates five players form their 2025-26 roster, but they have already lost three players to the portal. Considering they do not have any commitments in their 2026 high school recruiting class, their nine open roster spots for the 2026-27 season will have to be filled primarily from players out of the transfer portal.

So who are the players that Louisville is targeting in the portal? Below is the list of transfers that UofL has reached out to, either confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI or reported by other outlets.

Of note: the players below range from basic communication between the Cardinals and their camp, to genuine targets. Reaching out to a transfer does not necessarily insinuate significant or prolonged interest on Louisville's behalf.

*Updated: Apr. 7, 2026 - 6:00 a.m. EST*

Still On The Board

Flory Bidunga

Position: Power Forward

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds

Previous School: Kansas

2025-26 Stats (35 games, 34 starts): 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 64.0 field goal percentage, 0.00 three-point percentage.

Note: Led the Big 12 in field goal percentage, and was fifth nationally in blocks per game (2.6).

John Blackwell

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 203 pounds

Previous School: Wisconsin

2025-26 Stats (34 games, 34 starts): 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 43.0 field goal percentage, 38.9 three-point percentage.

Note: Earned a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection this season. Was seventh in the league in scoring and fourth in three-point shooting percentage.

Miles Byrd

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds

Previous School: San Diego State

2025-26 Stats (33 games, 33 starts): 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 40.5 field goal percentage, 30.8 three-point percentage.

Note: Named a Third-Team All-Mountain West Selection. Also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Cole Certa

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

Previous School: Notre Dame

2025-26 Stats (31 games, 16 starts): 12.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 37.4 field goal percentage, 36.7 three-point percentage.

Note: Led the ACC in free throw shooting percentage (89.2). Also receiving votes for ACC Most Improved Player.

Somto Cyril

Position: Center

Measurables: 6-foot-11, 260 pounds

Previous School: Georgia

2025-26 Stats (33 games, 32 starts): 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 75.9 field goal percentage, 0.00 three-point percentage.

Note: Named to SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 2.2 blocks per game. Led the SEC in two-point field goal percentage (75.9) and was third nationally.

Brett Decker Jr.

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Previous School: Liberty

2025-26 Stats (34 games, 34 starts): 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 49.9 field goal percentage, 47.1 three-point percentage.

Note: Named a First-Team All-Conference USA selection after leading the Flames in scoring. Finished second nationally in three-point field goal percentage.

Quel’Ron House

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

Previous School: Southern Illinois

2025-26 Stats (30 games, 28 starts): 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 46.6 field goal percentage, 25.5 three-point percentage.

Note: Named a Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection after leading the Salukis in scoring and assists

Chol Machot

Position: Center

Measurables: 7-foot-0, 190 pounds

Previous School: Charleston

2025-26 Stats (32 games, 15 starts): 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 59.2 field goal percentage, 27.3 three-point percentage.

Note: Named the Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year after averaging the ninth-most blocks (2.5) in the nation.

Jackson Shelstad

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Previous School: Oregon

2025-26 Stats (12 games, 12 starts): 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 39.1 field goal percentage, 31.4 three-point percentage.

Note: Was in the midst of a career year before suffering a season-ending hand injury.

Mouhamed Sylla

Position: Center

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds

Previous School: Georgia Tech

2025-26 Stats (16 games, 15 starts): 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 57.9 field goal percentage, 25.0 three-point percentage.

Note: Missed half the season due to an unspecified injury. A former top-15 prospect in the Class of 2025.

Okechukwu Okeke

Position: Center

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 245 pounds

Previous School: Albany

2025-26 Stats (32 games, 25 starts): 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 69.1 field goal percentage, 100.0 three-point percentage.

Note: Named a Third-Team All-America East selection and the America East Defensive Player of the Year. Led the conference in two-point shooting (68.9 percent) and blocks per game (2.1)

Jaden Zimmerman

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

Previous School: Quinnipiac

2025-26 Stats (26 games, 25 starts): 15.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 37.1 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage.

Note: Named a Second-Team All-MAAC selection. Was second on the Bobcats in scoring.

Committed Elsewhere

Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade (Tennessee)

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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)