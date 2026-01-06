Louisville Loses DE Maurice Davis to Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football defensive end Maurice Davis plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday night on social media.

"After a lot of thought and conversations with the people closest to me, I’ve decided to officially enter the transfer portal," he said on Twitter/X. "This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the best step for my growth, development, and future."

Davis is one of 24 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. He's also the third Cardinal of the day to enter the portal, following defensive tackle Jerry Lawson and cornerback Rae'mon Mosby.

Fortunately, the Cardinals are starting to gain their losses via the portal, as they have secured four transfer commitments thus far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher spent a pair of seasons with Louisville, but didn't see much time on the field. He played in just two games and logged only one solo tackle for loss as a true freshman in 2024, then collected just six tackles (three solo) plus half a tackle for loss in five games this season.

Coming out of high school, the 247Sports Composite ranked Davis as the No. 967 prospect in the Class of 2024. The Albany, Ga. native held offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others before committing to Louisville.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Maurice Davis: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

