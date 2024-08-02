Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college football is just around the corner, and the Louisville football program held theirs on Friday.
Gathering in the defensive team meeting room at the Howard Schnellenberger center, head coach Jeff Brohm had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2024 season. The Cardinals also kicked off fall camp on Wednesday.
"It's definitely great to get practice underway," Brohm said. "I think our guys have prepared hard all spring and all summer. Pretty much everyone's here ready to go, and I think it's important that we utilize the next month to get fully up to speed."
Several players were also made available for questions. Quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Bell and offensive guard Michael Gonzalez represented the offensive side of the ball; while defensive end Ramon Puryear, linebacker T.J. Quinn and safety Devin Neal represented the defense.
"It's been really good to just see everybody fully healthy, back ready to go," Shough said.
Louisville will kick off their season later this month, hosting Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
Below are the videos from the main sessions of Media Day, as well as the breakout sessions:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
QB Tyler Shough
WR Chris Bell
OL Michael Gonzalez
DE Ramon Puryear
LB T.J. Quinn
S Devin Neal
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal, USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
