Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk Media Day

Head coach Jeff Brohm and several Louisville players were available at Louisville football's annual Media Day.

University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm took questions from the media
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college football is just around the corner, and the Louisville football program held theirs on Friday.

Gathering in the defensive team meeting room at the Howard Schnellenberger center, head coach Jeff Brohm had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2024 season. The Cardinals also kicked off fall camp on Wednesday.

"It's definitely great to get practice underway," Brohm said. "I think our guys have prepared hard all spring and all summer. Pretty much everyone's here ready to go, and I think it's important that we utilize the next month to get fully up to speed."

Several players were also made available for questions. Quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Bell and offensive guard Michael Gonzalez represented the offensive side of the ball; while defensive end Ramon Puryear, linebacker T.J. Quinn and safety Devin Neal represented the defense.

"It's been really good to just see everybody fully healthy, back ready to go," Shough said.

Louisville will kick off their season later this month, hosting Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.

Below are the videos from the main sessions of Media Day, as well as the breakout sessions:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

QB Tyler Shough

WR Chris Bell

OL Michael Gonzalez

DE Ramon Puryear

LB T.J. Quinn

S Devin Neal

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal, USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

