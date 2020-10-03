SI.com
Louisville Report
Former Louisville Commit Zen Michalski Flips to Ohio State

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of Louisville's first commitments in the current recruiting cycle in now officially off the board.

Class of 2021 offensive tackle Zen Michalski, who announced earlier this week that he was reopening his recruitment and backing off his pledge to Louisville, has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-6, 288-pound prospect from Floyds Knob originally gave his pledge to the Cardinals this past April until decommitting on Tuesday. He then announced a list of his top four schools on Friday consisting of Louisville, Ohio State, Florida State & Penn State before committing to the Buckeyes on Saturday.

At the time of his original commitment, Michalski did not have a heavy national presence recruiting-wise. However due in part to a strong offseason showing and hot start to his senior season with Floyd Central HS, he is generally regarded as a top-10 player in the state of Indiana.

As a result, the offers began to pile up. He amassed 26 total offers; with Ohio State, Florida State and Penn State all extending scholarship offers just in the last month alone.

Louisville currently sports a 21-man class, but just two of them are on the offensive line. This consists of SI All-American watch list candidates Aaron Gunn & Michael Gonzalez, both of whom are offensive guards.

(Photo of Zen Michalski: Matt McGavic/Sports Illustrated)

