Louisville's Miller Moss Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville quarterback Miller Moss has been named to preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced Thursday.
The award is presented annually to best quarterback in college football, and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Moss, who was also named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, is one of 36 signal callers to be named to the Davey O'Brien watch list.
Moss comes to Louisville from USC, where he spent the first four years of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the year, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. However, he was benched for the final three games of the year.
The Los Angeles, Calif. native rode the bench at USC for the first three years of his time with the Trojans, and was the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first start in his collegiate career came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl vs. none other than Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and a bowl-record six touchdowns to one interception.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
