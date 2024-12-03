Report: Louisville Emerging as Potential Destination for USC QB Miller Moss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal hasn't officially opened yet, but a player that the Louisville football program is very familiar with is emerging as a potential landing spot.
USC quarterback Miller Moss, who announced that he would transfer on Monday, is "expected to look at" four schools - including Louisville - once he officially hits the portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The other three in play are Auburn, Iowa and Michigan.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of USC's 2024 season, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
However, he struggled at times during the month of October. In his final five starts with the Trojans, he completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 1,357 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions.
Following a three-interception performance in a 26-21 loss vs. Washington, he was benched in favor of UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava for the final three games of the year.
"You could literally not change one thing that Miller's done and we could be sitting here with a really, really good record right now," USC Lincoln Riley said after officially benching Moss. USC has notably lost five fourth-quarter leads this season. "Miller has done a very good job. He's been a really good leader for this team. He's been loyal to this program. He has worked hard, and he has done a lot of really good things on the football field."
Moss rode the bench at USC for the first three years of his time with the Trojans, and was the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first start in his collegiate career came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl vs. none other than Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns to one interception.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines. So far, Louisville has seen five players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)
