QB Miller Moss 'Truly Comfortable' Within Louisville's System
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over his first two years at the helm of the Louisville football program, head coach Jeff Brohm opted to use the transfer portal when picking his starting quarterback. He went with Cal's Jack Plummer in 2023, then chose Texas Tech's Tyler Shough last season.
Heading into year three, Brohm once again is going the transfer route. This time around, the Cardinals are bringing in Miller Moss from USC to play his final season of collegiate eligibility.
With the 2025 season nearly upon us, as Louisville's season-opener against Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium is merely 16 days away, the coaching staff feels great about handing the keys to the offense to Moss for year three of the Brohm era.
"Ever since Miller's got here in January, we've been full go," offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. "Putting the offense in, him getting to know the guys, getting to know our system. He's really taken it by the horns, and done a great job with us."
As many fans know by now, Moss comes to Louisville on the heels of an up-and-down year with the Trojans. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the 2024 season, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
However, Moss was benched for the final three games of the regular season. While was a scapegoat for USC's larger problems as a whole, he was far from perfect during his final season in Los Angeles.
But ever since Moss stepped foot on campus and began to ingratiate himself within the program, the Louisville coaching staff has loved what they have seen out of him.
"Very accurate, very smart, he can handle a lot of volume on offense," Brohm said. "Very accurate with the football, tries to get the ball out of his hand quick. I think he's a guy that if you surround him with weapons, you surround him with pieces, he can be really good."
Fortunately for Moss, he steps into a situation where offensive weapons are a-plenty. Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy are one of the best wide receiver duos in the ACC, Isaac Brown and Duke Watson are one of the best running back tandems in the entire sport, the tight end room has a strong three-man rotation. Not to mention the offensive line is lightyears better than what it was at USC last season.
Because of that, Moss thought it was crucial to start building chemistry with the rest of the offense as soon as he arrived. To their credit, they went along with Moss in those efforts as well.
"We're lifting pretty much every day over the course of summer, and they were willing to come in after we lift, watch film together, come in on our off days and run routes," Moss said of his group of pass catchers. "They're squatting heavy on Friday, and they're still coming in on Saturdays to run routes and stuff. They've had a ton of investment on their end."
In part because of those early efforts to build chemistry, despite entering his first (and only) year with the Cardinals, he has developed into one of the top leaders on the team.
"Miller's done a good job of getting to know all the guys within the team, and on offense," Brohm said. "Everyone has their own different leadership styles, and he's done a good job of just being himself. Being able to go up to guys, challenge them, talk to them about what he wants on a certain play, or what we're looking for in a certain play, and have good productive conversations with our players. He's been a really good senior leader, a guy that's been there, and has the experience. You can tell that just by being around him."
Those off-the-field chemistry building efforts, as well as his on-the-field performance back in spring ball, has helped put together a very good outing in fall camp. Moss' poise has been on full display in the open practices, as has his short/intermediate accuracy and ability to keep the offense on schedule. While he hasn't been perfect, Moss has looked like how many expected him to perform this preseason.
"I think it's been good," Moss said regarding fall camp. "Especially just because you have your entire team. With the spring portal window and how that works nowadays, you don't have your full team in spring. Seeing what the entire offense and defense looks like together in its final full form before we go into the season has been cool. I think we've grown a lot as a team, especially offensively. Obviously, a lot more work to do, but I'm really excited about."
Most importantly, he now has a firm grasp on Jeff Brohm notoriously complex playbook. As one of the top offensive minds in college football, it's well known that his offense can he hard for most to get familiar with over the course of multiple seasons - let alone one offseason. But the redshirt senior took on the challenge, and feels like he conquered it.
"It's been cool to see how it's evolved," Moss said of the playbook. "Obviously, coming in the winter and seeing that huge book for the first time was a little daunting. But I think it's been cool to kind of see how that's evolved, and see how my mastery of that has grown. I'm truly comfortable right now. I'm excited to continue to take steps in that direction."
(Photo of Miller Moss: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
