Ole Miss Transfer LB MoMo Sanogo Commits to Louisville

The former Rebels linebacker has chosen to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the eve of the early signing period, the Louisville football program scored another big win out of the transfer portal, as former Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed 'MoMo' Sanogo announced Tuesday night that he has committed to the Cardinals for his final year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound middle linebacker brings a wealth of experience to Louisville. In five years and 47 games with Ole Miss, Sanogo tallied 210 total tackles (97 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

His best season came in 2018 as a sophomore, when started all 12 games and finished fifth in the SEC with 112 total tackles and 6.5 for loss. He suffered as season-ending injury just two games into his 2019 season. He rebounded in 2020, logging 60 tackles and four for loss in ten games and six starts.

The Plano, Tex. native logged just 25 total tackles in his final season at Ole Miss. While he lost his starting position to Chance Campbell, he still saw in action in all 12 of the Rebels' games in 2021, including two tackles and half a sack in the opener against Louisville.

This is a massive pickup for the Louisville defense. Sanogo will be able to slide right in and fill the void left by longtime starter C.J. Avery, and him and Monty Montgomery instantly becomes one of the best inside linebacker duos in all of the ACC.

Sanogo is the fourth transfer to commit in the Cardinals in the current cycle. He follows former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins and former Temple safety M.J. Griffin.

Louisville is currently in the midst of planning for their upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

(Photo of MoMo Sanogo: Justin Ford - USA TODAY Sports)

