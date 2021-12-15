Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Transfer LB MoMo Sanogo Commits to Louisville

    The former Rebels linebacker has chosen to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the eve of the early signing period, the Louisville football program scored another big win out of the transfer portal, as former Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed 'MoMo' Sanogo announced Tuesday night that he has committed to the Cardinals for his final year of eligibility.

    The 6-foot-1, 230-pound middle linebacker brings a wealth of experience to Louisville. In five years and 47 games with Ole Miss, Sanogo tallied 210 total tackles (97 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

    His best season came in 2018 as a sophomore, when started all 12 games and finished fifth in the SEC with 112 total tackles and 6.5 for loss. He suffered as season-ending injury just two games into his 2019 season. He rebounded in 2020, logging 60 tackles and four for loss in ten games and six starts.

    The Plano, Tex. native logged just 25 total tackles in his final season at Ole Miss. While he lost his starting position to Chance Campbell, he still saw in action in all 12 of the Rebels' games in 2021, including two tackles and half a sack in the opener against Louisville.

    This is a massive pickup for the Louisville defense. Sanogo will be able to slide right in and fill the void left by longtime starter C.J. Avery, and him and Monty Montgomery instantly becomes one of the best inside linebacker duos in all of the ACC.

    Read More

    Sanogo is the fourth transfer to commit in the Cardinals in the current cycle. He follows former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evansformer Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins and former Temple safety M.J. Griffin.

    Louisville is currently in the midst of planning for their upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

    (Photo of MoMo Sanogo: Justin Ford - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_17012533_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Ole Miss Transfer LB MoMo Sanogo Commits to Louisville

    just now
    USATSI_17358073_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Bounces Back With Win Over Southeastern Louisiana

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_13244175_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    Watch: Vince Tyra Speaks for First Time Since Resignation

    3 hours ago
    UofL-WKU01_Sam
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville | Game 10

    4 hours ago
    14477768_4d63306609c24027938ddb3bca7fe272
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Sam Secrest

    9 hours ago
    thumbnail (27)
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13326599_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Interim AD Reaffirms Commitment to Scott Satterfield

    Dec 13, 2021
    15F31E43-9864-4178-B15A-71A2A9B55340
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heird Talks Elevation to Louisville Interim AD

    Dec 13, 2021