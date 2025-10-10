Listen: Monty Montgomery Talks UFL Interest, Transfer to Ole Miss and More
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has seen their fair share of disruptive defensive players come through L&N Stadium, and one of the Cardinals' more proficient chaos creators in recent years was Monty Montgomery.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound inside linebacker not only lived in the backfield, he was a bona fide playmaker around the football. In his four years as Cardinal from 2019 to 2022, he collected 161 tackles, 23.5 for loss, 15.0 sacks, three interceptions and seven forced fumbles.
However, Montgomery did not finish his collegiate career with the Cards, opting to transfer to Ole Miss for the 2023 season. He wasn't nearly the impact that he was during his time at Louisville, finishing with 22 tackles and 2.5 for loss during his lone year with the Rebels.
In an interview with 93.9 The Ville this past Thursday, Montgomery expressed that his decision to transfer didn't stem from any ill will towards Louisville, but rather from a desire to challenge himself.
"I told (linebackers) Coach (Mark) Ivey myself, 'I gotta challenge myself, man.' I'm already an undersized player, so I'm thinking, if I go to the SEC, it definitely will boost my stock. Which it did initially, then it derailed after that."
That being said, Montgomery has a chance to once again suit up and play for Louisville - but not with the Cardinals. Last week, it was announced that the United Football League would be moving to the Derby City, with the Louisville Kings playing at Lynn Family Stadium starting next spring.
"I had dang near my whole family hit me up about it," he said. "My mom and my uncle, to my best friend's mom, everybody was hitting me up. My best friend from Louisville, as well. I was hitting up some people to find out what's going on.”
You can listen to Montgomery's full interview with 93.9 The Ville below. The linebacker discussing some of his favorite memories while at Louisville, some of the discussion he had with various schools while in the transfer portal, his interest with the Louisville Kings, and more:
