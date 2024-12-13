FIU Transfer OL Naeer Jackson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another offensive lineman is choosing to continue their collegiate career with the Louisville football program.
Former Florida International offensive guard Naeer Jackson has committed to and signed with the Cardinals, the program announced Friday.
Jackson is the third transfer in this cycle to commit to Louisville, following Purdue offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa and WKU linebacker Darius Thomas. Moussa has also officially signed for the Cards, per release.
The hulking 6-foot-7, 319-pound lineman was a two year starter for FIU, and is coming off of his best season at the collegiate level. Starting all 12 games at right guard for the Panthers, Jackson allowed just two sacks and 14 total pressures over 321 pass block snaps and 619 blocking snaps overall.
The Philadelphia, Pa. native saw action in just two games as a true freshman in 2022, but was elevated to started left guard for the 2023 season. That year, he gave six sacks and 28 total pressure in 432 pass blocks snaps and 726 total blocking snaps.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Naeer Jackson via Twitter/X)
