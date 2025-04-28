Louisville Cracks On3's Post-Spring Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the month of May just a couple days away, we're starting to get some semblance of which college football teams we should expect to see when preseason top 25 polls start churning out. Spring football is well in the rear view mirror, the spring transfer window closed last week, and the majority of portal movement that came with it is done.
While most preseason polls won't start to be published until the summer and into August,On3 got a head start and released their post-spring top-25 on Monday. Following another successful campaign under head coach Jeff Brohm, coupled with the potential of a high-powered offense, the Louisville football program cracks the top-25 at No. 24.
"The Cardinals played one of the tougher ACC schedules last season and weren’t quite good enough, but this may be a better overall team playing against an easier schedule," Andy Staples wrote. "We’ll see if coach Jeff Brohm — a noted QB whisperer — can get out of Miller Moss what fellow noted QB whisperer Lincoln Riley couldn’t.
"We saw in the Sun Bowl win against Washington what Louisville had hoped to get from receiver Caullin Lacy through all of 2024, but an injury forced Lacy to redshirt. If the Cardinals get that production in 2025, the offense could be dangerous."
Three of Louisville's 2025 opponents were also placed in the top-25, with Clemson coming in at No. 3, SMU at No. 14 and Miami at No. 20. Texas, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State and Ohio State round out the top five.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. While 24 players have since entered the portal, the Cardinals have countered that with 25 transfer additions. UofL also brings back players like Lacy, Isaac Brown, Stanquan Clark, and several other impact playmakers.
Year three under Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Louie: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
