Watch: Richard Owens, Louisville OL Talks Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball is in full swing for the Louisville football program. While the Cardinals had last week off for spring break, they've now picked up right where they left off.
One of the strongest areas of the field for Louisville last season was their offensive line. Not only did the Cardinals rank 17th nationally in sacks allowed per game at 1.15, their 185.2 rushing yards per game ranked 33rd in the FBS.
It's a unit that figures to be just as strong, if not stronger, in 2025. Starters Austin Collins, Rasheed Miller, Pete Nygra and Trevonte Sylvester are back, and the Cards added quality portal pickups in Jordan Church, Carter Guillaume, Michael Flores, Naeer Jackson, Mahamane Moussa and Makylan Pounders.
So far during spring ball, the offensive front for Louisville has performed up to their standard while the staff installs the offense
"We're starting all over, we're starting at the beginning from ground zero, and now we're building," offensive line coach Richard Owens said Tuesday. "It's the fundamentals, the execution of the plays, and we try to build on that every day. We want to move forward and just be really good at the fundamentals and executing the offense."
Following Tuesday's practice, Owens, plus linemen Trevonte Sylvester and Pete Nygra took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, how the newcomers have blended with the returners, progression of the room as a whole, and more.
