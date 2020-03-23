Panthers Announce Signing of Former UofL OL John Miller

The Carolina Panthers have signed former University of Louisville offensive guard John Miller, the team announced on Monday. The announcement comes just five days after he was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals, and was first reported on Mar. 18. He signed a one year, $4 million deal.

In his lone year last season with Cincinnati, Miller started 13 games at right guard but earned just a 58.6 grade according to the folks over at Pro Football Focus. Though the decision to cut him was primarily financially driven, as he signed a three-year, $16.5 million contact with the Bengals prior to the 2019 season.

Miller made 46 career starts at left guard for Louisville and was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention as a senior. He was drafted with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent the first four years of his career in Buffalo before joining the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent.

