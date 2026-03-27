Watch: Paul Petrino, Louisville Tight Ends Discuss Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might have several more months until the return of college football, but pads are already popping in the Derby City. The Louisville football program kicked off their month-long set of spring practices last week, and following a few walk through-style sessions, they've started holding some padded practices.

While the offensive and defensive lines are who typically benefit the most from padded practices, it's also a good opportunity to see how the tight end spot is fairing. Like most of the position groups on the roster, there's a fair amount of movement - both with players and coaches.

Among the four new position assistants is Paul Petrino, who is returning for his third stint in Louisville. This time, he's taking over as the tight ends coach, replacing Ryan Wallace after he left for Oregon State

"It's really exciting. It's awesome. It's a great opportunity for me with the family that I got around here and everything else. It's just great opportunity to be back with coach, Brohm. I've with coached him many different times in our careers, being in different places, and this is a place that I always really loved, and we had a lot of success when I was here. I look forward to just doing anything I can to help his program, and help us be the best we can be."

With Louisville only bringing back Jaleel Skinner and Dylan Mesman at tight end, the program infused the position with talent this offseason. They landed Tulsa's Brody Foley and Tulane's Justyn Reid through the portal, and brought in blue chip prospect Julius Miles out of high school.

It's early in spring ball, but this crop of of tight ends have been performing at a high level.

"I think we got a chance to have a good group," Petrino said. "Skinner is the oldest and most experienced. He's got a lot of talent, he can really explode, he's fast, explosive. We just got to continue to get better every single day.

"I think the two transfers are both big, strong, physical kids that can help us. I think as a group, our our goal every day is to be the toughest group on the field, and the most hardest working group on the field. I think that we've achieved that goal a couple days out of the out of the four days, but we want to achieve it every day.

On Friday, Petrino, Skinner and Reid took time to meet with the media. They discussed the first week-plus of spring practice, Petrino's return to Louisville, what it's been like for the tight ends playing for Petrino, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Tight Ends Coach Paul Petrino

Tight Ends Jaleel Skinner and Justyn Reid

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(Photo of Jaleel Skinner: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)