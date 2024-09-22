Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Three vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the saying goes, you'd rather win ugly than lose pretty, and that pretty much summed up the Louisville football program's game against Georgia Tech.
Despite getting out-gained by the Yellow Jackets and having multiple big play wiped out by penalties, the Cardinals still found a way to pull through, utilizing all three phases of the game to win 31-19.
While it will go in the books as a notch in the win column, how well did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Georgia Tech:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 79.3
- Offense: 78.0
- Passing: 80.9
- Pass Blocking: 92.5
- Receiving: 81.5
- Run Blocking: 60.2
- Defense: 72.8
- Run Defense: 88.0
- Tacking: 65.6
- Pass Rush: 78.1
- Coverage: 47.8
- Special Teams: 65.5
Individual Offense Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 92.5 (21)
- WR Chris Bell -- 80.0 (29)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 78.9 (45)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 77.5 (53)
- OT Monroe Mills -- 71.3 (53)
- WR Jadon Thompson -- 69.3 (21)
- OT Jonathan Mendoza -- 66.6 (28)
- RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 65.6 (21)
- OG Austin Collins -- 65.2 (42)
- C Pete Nygra -- 65.1 (53)
- FB Duane Martin -- 62.6 (12)
- OG Michael Gonzalez -- 60.6 (53)
- TE Mark Redman -- 60.0 (36)
- TE Izayah Cummings -- 60.0 (1)
- OG Victor Cutler -- 60.0 (11)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 58.8 (15)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 57.2 (12)
- WR Jimmy Calloway -- 56.2 (10)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 55.7 (10)
- OT Rasheed Miller -- 54.5 (25)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 53.6 (12)
- RB Duke Watson -- 52.7 (8)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 48.1 (12)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DT Rene Konga -- 91.0 (48)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 82.0 (52)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 81.5 (41)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 77.1 (14)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 72.3 (23)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 71.2 (41)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 68.9 (24)
- LB Dan Foster Jr. -- 68.1 (19)
- DT Woo Spencer -- 67.4 (4)
- LB Stanquan Clark -- 64.6 (43)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 63.6 (41)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 63.2 (51)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 61.7 (33)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 61.7 (36)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 59.7 (57)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 59.6 (27)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 59.4 (20)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 58.7 (27)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 56.9 (37)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 56.0 (34)
- S Devin Neal -- 54.5 (19)
- LB Jurriente Davis -- 54.0 (9)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 50.5 (27)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 47.5 (54)
