Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Seven vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has now lost three of their last four games.
Hosting top-ten and undefeated Miami, the Cardinals could not keep up in a shootout with the Canes, falling 52-45 this past Saturday.
With one side of the ball performing much better than the other, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Virginia:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 71.5
- Offense: 73.2
- Passing: 82.4
- Pass Blocking: 57.9
- Receiving: 69.9
- Running: 72.2
- Run Blocking: 56.8
- Defense: 62.8
- Run Defense: 56.5
- Tacking: 56.2
- Pass Rush: 67.5
- Coverage: 62.1
- Special Teams: 59.8
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 85.5 (75)
- RB Duke Watson -- 84.0 (11)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 71.2 (14)
- RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 69.9 (19)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 69.5 (75)
- RG Austin Collins -- 69.3 (50)
- WR Chris Bell -- 67.4 (73)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 64.8 (57)
- C Pete Nygra -- 62.3 (75)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 61.4 (12)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 60.2 (21)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 59.4 (38)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 58.5 (6)
- LT Rasheed Miller -- 58.4 (60)
- FB Duane Martin -- 56.4 (4)
- LG Michael Gonzalez -- 54.9 (75)
- TE Mark Redman -- 53.9 (45)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 51.0 (56)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 46.1 (59)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 93.3 (27)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 73.9 (58)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 73.6 (63)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 68.0 (38)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 67.2 (46)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 65.5 (56)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 65.4 (17)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 63.4 (44)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 62.1 (60)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 61.0 (64)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 60.1 (24)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 59.2 (1)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 56.8 (65)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 56.4 (10)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 52.0 (62)
- DE Richard Kinley -- 51.4 (10)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 51.1 (18)
- MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 48.0 (23)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 47.2 (36)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 46.2 (28)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 44.3 (44)
- MLB Jurriente Davis -- 43.1 (9)
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
