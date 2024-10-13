Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Six at Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is on a losing streak no more.
Traveling to Charlottesville for a matchup with Virginia, the Cardinals were able to snap their two-game skid, mounting a fourth quarter comeback to claim a 24-20 win over the Cavaliers.
With it being a disjointed effort at times, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Virginia:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 75.1
- Offense: 70.4
- Passing: 65.6
- Pass Blocking: 65.8
- Receiving: 62.8
- Running: 80.7
- Run Blocking: 65.2
- Defense: 72.9
- Run Defense: 69.2
- Tacking: 59.9
- Pass Rush: 64.4
- Coverage: 77.2
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 79.9 (30)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 76.1 (35)
- OG Michael Gonzalez -- 72.5 (63)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 72.0 (39)
- RB Duke Watson -- 67.1 (14)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 66.4 (5)
- TE Mark Redman -- 66.1 (31)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 65.5 (63)
- RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 64.0 (8)
- LT Rasheed Miller -- 63.0 (35)
- WR Chris Bell -- 61.6 (46)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 59.7 (2)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 58.8 (61)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 57.6 (49)
- RG Austin Collins -- 57.0 (63)
- C Pete Nygra -- 56.0 (63)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 55.6 (15)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 55.6 (16)
- FB Duane Martin -- 55.5 (12)
- FT Trevonte Sylvester -- 54.3 (43)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 81.6 (65)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 79.2 (70)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 72.2 (50)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 68.7 (37)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 67.4 (77)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 65.6 (63)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 65.5 (28)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 65.0 (36)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 64.6 (69)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 64.3 (61)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 63.3 (36)
- MLB Jurriente Davis -- 62.2 (15)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 62.0 (67)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 60.6 (34)
- DT William Spencer -- 60.0 (1)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 59.5 (69)
- S Benjamin Perry -- 59.0 (23)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 56.5 (64)
- DE Richard Kinley -- 56.3 (17)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 55.9 (19)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 55.1 (4)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 48.2 (30)
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
