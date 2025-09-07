Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Two vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game two might not have been as aesthetically pleasing as game one was, but it still ended in the same result: a victory.
Welcoming James Madison to L&N Stadium for a Friday night showdown, the Louisville football program was able to mount a comeback following an in auspicious start, scoring 22 unanswered point to win 28-14.
With an up-and-down performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against James Madison:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 75.5
- Offense: 63.9
- Passing: 61.3
- Pass Blocking: 68.7
- Receiving: 62.0
- Running: 70.5
- Run Blocking: 55.3
- Defense: 79.3
- Run Defense: 75.8
- Tacking: 72.0
- Pass Rush: 85.2
- Coverage: 69.6
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 81.2 (5)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 74.8 (35)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 69.4 (15)
- RG Lance Robinson -- 66.9 (56)
- WR Chris Bell -- 65.4 (54)
- RT Mahamane Moussa -- 64.0 (56)
- QB Miller Moss -- 63.1 (56)
- C Pete Nygra -- 62.9 (56)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 60.6 (49)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 60.3 (53)
- LG Carter Guillaume -- 60.0 (1)
- RB Duke Watson -- 59.4 (10)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 59.0 (1)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 56.4 (17)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 55.1 (9)
- RG Jordan Church -- 53.8 (38)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 52.8 (4)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 51.1 (23)
- LT Makylan Pounders -- 50.7 (22)
- LG Rasheed Miller -- 49.5 (56)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 88.2 (53)
- DT Rene Konga -- 76.1 (62)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 75.8 (62)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 71.6 (70)
- DE A.J. Green -- 71.0 (40)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 70.7 (83)
- WLB Stanquan Clark -- 69.9 (35)
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 69.1 (25)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 68.9 (53)
- FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 68.3 (76)
- WLB Kalib Perry -- 66.1 (29)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 64.4 (83)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 62.7 (17)
- CB Justin Agu -- 62.5 (6)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 59.5 (20)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 58.3 (83)
- FS JoJo Evans -- 56.9 (83)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 54.6 (32)
