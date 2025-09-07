Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Two vs. James Madison

Louisville Report

The Cardinals scored 22 unanswered points to mount a second half comeback against the Dukes.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) makes a heart gesture after his sack against James Madison University in the Card's football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. After the game, Bailey said he always does a heart sign after a sack as an honor to his late mother, who was killed when he was five years old. Other Card players have followed his lead.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game two might not have been as aesthetically pleasing as game one was, but it still ended in the same result: a victory.

Welcoming James Madison to L&N Stadium for a Friday night showdown, the Louisville football program was able to mount a comeback following an in auspicious start, scoring 22 unanswered point to win 28-14.

With an up-and-down performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against James Madison:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 75.5
  • Offense: 63.9
  • Passing: 61.3
  • Pass Blocking: 68.7
  • Receiving: 62.0
  • Running: 70.5
  • Run Blocking: 55.3
  • Defense: 79.3
  • Run Defense: 75.8
  • Tacking: 72.0
  • Pass Rush: 85.2
  • Coverage: 69.6
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Dacari Collins -- 81.2 (5)
  2. RB Isaac Brown -- 74.8 (35)
  3. TE Jacob Stewart -- 69.4 (15)
  4. RG Lance Robinson -- 66.9 (56)
  5. WR Chris Bell -- 65.4 (54)
  6. RT Mahamane Moussa -- 64.0 (56)
  7. QB Miller Moss -- 63.1 (56)
  8. C Pete Nygra -- 62.9 (56)
  9. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 60.6 (49)
  10. WR Caullin Lacy -- 60.3 (53)
  11. LG Carter Guillaume -- 60.0 (1)
  12. RB Duke Watson -- 59.4 (10)
  13. WR Kris Hughes -- 59.0 (1)
  14. WR Antonio Meeks -- 56.4 (17)
  15. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 55.1 (9)
  16. RG Jordan Church -- 53.8 (38)
  17. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 52.8 (4)
  18. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 51.1 (23)
  19. LT Makylan Pounders -- 50.7 (22)
  20. LG Rasheed Miller -- 49.5 (56)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. DE Clev Lubin -- 88.2 (53)
  2. DT Rene Konga -- 76.1 (62)
  3. DE Wesley Bailey -- 75.8 (62)
  4. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 71.6 (70)
  5. DE A.J. Green -- 71.0 (40)
  6. CB Jabari Mack -- 70.7 (83)
  7. WLB Stanquan Clark -- 69.9 (35)
  8. MLB T.J. Capers -- 69.1 (25)
  9. DT Jordan Guerad -- 68.9 (53)
  10. FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 68.3 (76)
  11. WLB Kalib Perry -- 66.1 (29)
  12. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 64.4 (83)
  13. DT Jerry Lawson -- 62.7 (17)
  14. CB Justin Agu -- 62.5 (6)
  15. DE Justin Beadles -- 59.5 (20)
  16. CB Tayon Holloway -- 58.3 (83)
  17. FS JoJo Evans -- 56.9 (83)
  18. DT Denzel Lowry -- 54.6 (32)

