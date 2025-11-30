Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 12 vs. Kentucky

The Cardinals curb-stomped the Wildcats in the Governor's Cup.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) grabs Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) helps in the first half Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program continues to run the Commonwealth.

They might have entered the Governor's Cup hamtrung by injuries and riding a three-game losing streak, but that mattered little, as they curb-stomped arch rival Kentucky for a 41-0 blowout win. It marked their first home win in the series since 2014, and the largest ever margin of victory in the all-time series.

With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Kentucky:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 80.3
  • Offense: 73.8
  • Passing: 61.5
  • Pass Blocking: 69.0
  • Receiving: 74.2
  • Running: 69.7
  • Run Blocking: 66.4
  • Defense: 79.5
  • Run Defense: 67.6
  • Tacking: 73.3
  • Pass Rush: 72.4
  • Coverage: 86.0

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Dacari Collins -- 79.2 (32)
  2. RG Jordan Church -- 76.4 (45)
  3. RT Rasheed Miller -- 75.9 (71)
  4. C Pete Nygra -- 75.7 (71)
  5. RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 74.4 (38)
  6. TE Jacob Stewart -- 73.9 (7)
  7. RB Braxton Jennings -- 71.9 (35)
  8. WR Antonio Meeks -- 68.8 (31)
  9. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 68.3 (38)
  10. LT Cameron Gorin -- 65.9 (3)
  11. TE Nate Kurisky -- 65.1 (57)
  12. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 64.7 (45)
  13. LG Lance Robinson -- 63.3 (71)
  14. WR T.J. McWilliams -- 60.8 (7)
  15. C Sam Secrest -- 60.8 (3)
  16. WR Jaedon King -- 60.1 (8)
  17. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 59.9 (3)
  18. LT Vic Cutler -- 59.9 (3)
  19. TE Dylan Mesman -- 59.4 (3)
  20. QB Miller Moss -- 57.7 (67)
  21. RG Mahamane Moussa -- 56.4 (28)
  22. WR Kris Hughes -- 55.4 (9)
  23. WR Caullin Lacy -- 54.5 (44)
  24. RG Michael Flores -- 51.8 (3)
  25. TE Hamilton Atkins -- 51.7 (3)
  26. LT Mak Pounders -- 49.0 (25)
  27. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 47.1 (57)
  28. QB Deuce Adams -- 46.9 (7)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. DE Clev Lubin -- 91.6 (35)
  2. LB Cameron White -- 90.8 (3)
  3. CB Tayon Holloway -- 84.2 (49)
  4. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 78.0 (55)
  5. DT Jayshaun Coffman -- 73.2 (6)
  6. LB T.J. Quinn -- 72.3 (55)
  7. DE Maurice Davis -- 69.5 (3)
  8. S JoJo Evans -- 68.2 (54)
  9. DE A.J. Green -- 64.7 (26)
  10. S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 64.5 (37)
  11. DT Denzel Lowry -- 63.9 (23)
  12. CB Jabari Mack -- 63.6 (55)
  13. S Blake Ruffin -- 63.3 (7)
  14. DT Jerry Lawson -- 63.1 (17)
  15. CB Rodney Johnson -- 62.2 (6)
  16. LB Kalib Perry -- 61.1 (33)
  17. LB T.J. Capers -- 57.9 (31)
  18. DE Micah Carter -- 57.0 (11)
  19. DE Justin Beadles -- 56.1 (11)
  20. DT Rene Konga -- 55.9 (32)
  21. DE Wesley Bailey -- 55.5 (31)
  22. DT Selah Brown -- 50.6 (3)
  23. DT Jordan Guerad -- 43.0 (22)

(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

