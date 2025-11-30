Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 12 vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program continues to run the Commonwealth.
They might have entered the Governor's Cup hamtrung by injuries and riding a three-game losing streak, but that mattered little, as they curb-stomped arch rival Kentucky for a 41-0 blowout win. It marked their first home win in the series since 2014, and the largest ever margin of victory in the all-time series.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Kentucky:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 80.3
- Offense: 73.8
- Passing: 61.5
- Pass Blocking: 69.0
- Receiving: 74.2
- Running: 69.7
- Run Blocking: 66.4
- Defense: 79.5
- Run Defense: 67.6
- Tacking: 73.3
- Pass Rush: 72.4
- Coverage: 86.0
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 79.2 (32)
- RG Jordan Church -- 76.4 (45)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 75.9 (71)
- C Pete Nygra -- 75.7 (71)
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 74.4 (38)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 73.9 (7)
- RB Braxton Jennings -- 71.9 (35)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 68.8 (31)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 68.3 (38)
- LT Cameron Gorin -- 65.9 (3)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 65.1 (57)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 64.7 (45)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 63.3 (71)
- WR T.J. McWilliams -- 60.8 (7)
- C Sam Secrest -- 60.8 (3)
- WR Jaedon King -- 60.1 (8)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 59.9 (3)
- LT Vic Cutler -- 59.9 (3)
- TE Dylan Mesman -- 59.4 (3)
- QB Miller Moss -- 57.7 (67)
- RG Mahamane Moussa -- 56.4 (28)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 55.4 (9)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 54.5 (44)
- RG Michael Flores -- 51.8 (3)
- TE Hamilton Atkins -- 51.7 (3)
- LT Mak Pounders -- 49.0 (25)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 47.1 (57)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 46.9 (7)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 91.6 (35)
- LB Cameron White -- 90.8 (3)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 84.2 (49)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 78.0 (55)
- DT Jayshaun Coffman -- 73.2 (6)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 72.3 (55)
- DE Maurice Davis -- 69.5 (3)
- S JoJo Evans -- 68.2 (54)
- DE A.J. Green -- 64.7 (26)
- S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 64.5 (37)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 63.9 (23)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 63.6 (55)
- S Blake Ruffin -- 63.3 (7)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 63.1 (17)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 62.2 (6)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 61.1 (33)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 57.9 (31)
- DE Micah Carter -- 57.0 (11)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 56.1 (11)
- DT Rene Konga -- 55.9 (32)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 55.5 (31)
- DT Selah Brown -- 50.6 (3)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 43.0 (22)
(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
