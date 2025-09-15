Louisville Report

Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Pitt

The Cardinals will face the Panthers for their first road game and ACC contest of the 2025 season.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (25) and linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (25) and linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hits the road for their first ACC game of the season against Pitt next weekend, they'll have yet another midday game in store.

The matchup between the Cardinals and the Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 27 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

While the Cardinals haven't faced the stiffest competition so far this season, they're still 2-0 so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, then followed that up with a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison.

As for the Panthers, they had a hot start to the season before running into a bump in the road. Facing Duquesne and Central Michigan to start the season, Pitt won both in blowout fashion, out-scoring the Dukes and Chippewas by a combined 106 to 26 points. However, they most recently traveled to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, and were dealt a 31-24 overtime loss by West Virginia.

Next Saturday will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Panthers holding a slight 11-10 edge. That being said, the Cardinals took the last matchup, winning 37-9 back on Nov. 23, 2024.

Louisville hosts Bowling Green this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. on the other side of a bye week, while Pitt heads into their first bye week of the season.

(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

