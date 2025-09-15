Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hits the road for their first ACC game of the season against Pitt next weekend, they'll have yet another midday game in store.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 27 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
While the Cardinals haven't faced the stiffest competition so far this season, they're still 2-0 so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, then followed that up with a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison.
As for the Panthers, they had a hot start to the season before running into a bump in the road. Facing Duquesne and Central Michigan to start the season, Pitt won both in blowout fashion, out-scoring the Dukes and Chippewas by a combined 106 to 26 points. However, they most recently traveled to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, and were dealt a 31-24 overtime loss by West Virginia.
Next Saturday will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Panthers holding a slight 11-10 edge. That being said, the Cardinals took the last matchup, winning 37-9 back on Nov. 23, 2024.
Louisville hosts Bowling Green this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. on the other side of a bye week, while Pitt heads into their first bye week of the season.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky