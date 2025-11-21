Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This week, the Louisville football program will be hitting the road for the final time this season, traveling to Dallas to take on SMU in their ACC finale.
Here are some of the more notable points of emphasis heading into Saturday's game:
Injury Update
As expected, both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries with it being this late in the year. But there's no doubt that Louisville is dealing with the most significant recent injury developments.
Not only is star running back Isaac Brown still out, Keyjuan Brown, who has earned the last two starts, was designated "out" on the initial injury report as well. On top of that, standout linebacker Antonio Watts is also "out" as well.
There are also two more major injury question marks for the Cardinals. Quarterback Miller Moss is "questionable" heading into the matchup, while leading tackle linebacker T.J. Quinn is "probable."
As for SMU, their injury news is much more positive. Quarterback Kevin Jennings, leading wide receivers Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson, tight end R.J. Maryland and defensive tackle Terry Webb, who were all listed in some form or fashion on the previous week's injury report, were all taken off this week's. Although rotational defensive end Cam Robertson is "questionable."
SMU Players to Watch: QB Kevin Jennings (Offense) and DE Isaiah Smith (Defense)
While SMU might not be in position to get back to the College Football Playoff, there's a reason why they're battled back from a rough start and are still in contention to return to the ACC Championship Game. On both sides of the ball, the Mustangs have a good amount of talent.
This game will mark the third matchup in a row where Louisville will face a legitimate playmaker at quarterback - this time it's Kevin Jennings. Despite being banged up at times this season, he has still starts all 10 games up to this point. As a result, he's completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 2,810 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
However, because of a nagging ankle injury, Jennings' dual threat capabilities haven't been displayed nearly as much. Last season, he ran for 354 yards and five touchdowns, but has so far only rushed for 25 yards and two scores this season.
Over on the defensive side of the ball, SMU has several impact playmakers. Safety Ahmaad Moses has an FBS-best five interceptions, safety Isaiah Nwokobia has a team-best 77 tackles and seven pass breakups, while linebacker Brandon Miyazono and corner Deuce Harmon also have seven PBUs.
However, no one on the Mustangs' defense is playing quite like Isaiah Smith is. The defensive end is very much an All-American candidate, as he has an ACC-best 16.0 tackles for loss, along with 7.5 sacks and 45 total tackles. His 37 total pressures, according to PFF, are tied for fourth-most in the ACC.
Matchup to Watch: Louisville's Offensive Tackles vs. SMU's Edge Rushers
Offensively, Louisville has certainly been in a rut as of late. Over their last three games, the Cardinals are only averaging 369.0 yards per game, compared to 413.0 yards over the first seven games of the year. If they are to find their footing again, while QB Miller Moss needs to play better, it will start with how their offensive tackles perform.
Fortunately, they have gotten good recent production from left tackle Trevonte Sylvester and right tackle Rasheed Miller. Since returning to the starting lineup in the game at Miami, Sylvester has allowed no sacks and just seven total pressures. His presence helped revitalize the offensive line as a whole, including Miller. In the last four games, he has allowed just five pressures and no sacks.
Sylvester and Miller will need to be on their A-game, because SMU has an outstanding set of edge rushers. We already know how good Isaiah Smith is, but Cam Robertson and Jahkai Lang complement him very well. Robertson has 29 pressures, 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, while Lang has 11 pressures despite having just one TFL.
Louisville Trend to Monitor: A Surging Keyjuan Brown
The injury bug decided to bite the Cardinals' running back room hard this season, as both star all-purpose back Isaac Brown and his backup in Duke Watson have been banged up to certain degrees all season. Brown has missed the last two games due to a hamstring issues and was banged up earlier in the year, while Watson missed four games earlier this season due to an ankle injury.
Fortunately, Louisville's running back room is one of the deepest in the ACC, and their third-string back - Keyjuan Brown - has been allotted a larger opportunity to shine in recent weeks. He's taken that opportunity and ran with it (pun intended).
Over the last four games, Brown has put up 460 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per carry in the process. In the last two games, he's ran for a career-best 136 vs. Cal and then 135 against Clemson. In the last game vs. the Tigers, he also delivered one of the best truck sticks you'll ever see.
SMU Trend to Monitor: Significant Secondary Struggles
The primary reason why SMU isn't in contention for the College Football Playoff is because, despite the talent they have on defense, that side of the line of scrimmage has certainly underperformed. While the Mustangs have only given up 20.4 points per game (31st in FBS), their 400.7 yards allowed per game is 98th nationally and 11th in the ACC.
The overwhelming bulk of this yardage has come through the air. SMU's 298.6 passing yards allowed per game is the second-worst in the FBS, only better than fellow ACC school Boston College (299.9).
Eight of SMU's opponent have thrown for at least 274 yards against them. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns, TCU's Josh Hoover had 379 yards and five scores, while Clemson's backup in Christopher Vizzina had 317 yards and 3TDs. Even East Texas A&M and Missouri State threw for a combined 519 yards on the Mustangs.
(Photo of Jerry Lawson, Rene Konga: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
