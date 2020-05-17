Louisville Football: Projected 2020 Starters

As it pertains to the upcoming 2020 college football season, there is a mountain of speculation revolving around if the season will be played on time, or even played at all due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If or when the Louisville Cardinals do get to see the gridiron, one facet of next season that doesn't require a ton of speculation is who will start when NC State comes to town on Sept. 3 in the season opener.

Louisville only lost three starters on both side of the ball. which will allow the program further build on the momentum generated from their turnaround 2019, where they went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win in year one under head coach Scott Satterfield.

That being said, let's take a look at who will most likely earn a starting role when next season ultimately begins:

Offense

Quarterback - Micale Cunningham

- 2019 Stats: 62.4% completion rate, 2,061 passing yards, 22-5 Touchdown-to-Interception ratio

Running Back - Javian Hawkins

- 2019 Stats: 1,525 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, 9 touchdowns

Wide Receiver - Dez Fitzpatrick

- 2019 Stats: 635 receiving yards, 18.14 yards per reception, 6 touchdowns

Wide Receiver - Tutu Atwell

- 2019 Stats: 1,272 receiving yards, 18.43 yards per reception, 12 touchdowns

Wide Receiver - Justin Marshall

- 2019 Stats: 135 receiving yards, 22.50 yards per reception, 0 touchdowns

Tight End - Marshon Ford

- 2019 Stats: 292 receiving yards, 14.60 yards per reception, 7 touchdowns

Left Tackle - Adonis Boone

- 2019 Stats: 10 games played

Left Guard - Caleb Chandler

- 2019 Stats: 13 games played

Center - Cole Bentley

- 2019 Stats: 11 games played

Right Guard - Robbie Bell

- 2019 Stats: 13 games played

Right Tackle - Renato Brown

- 2019 Stats: 3 games played

The biggest adjustment to the offense in 2020 will be the play on the bookends of the offensive line. Left tackle Mekhi Becton declared for the NFL Draft early and was selected No. 11 overall by the New York Jets, and right tackle Tyler Haycraft graduated (and signed an UDFA deal with the New York Giants). Adonis Boone took meaningful reps during the 2019 campaign, including starting in the Music City Bowl, so the talent drop-off from Becton to Boone should not be as severe as one would think. Brown saw limited action so that he could preserve his redshirt, but two of his three games came against Notre Dame & Florida State, so he is not completely unfamiliar with play against top-tier competition. At receiver, you could easily make the case that JUCO transfer Bradon Smith could take the spot left open from the departing Seth Dawkins, but since he is primarily a slot receiver, Marshall gets the nod out wide.

Defense

Defensive End - Tabarius Peterson

- 2019 Stats: 24 total tackles (9 solo), 1.5 TFLs

Nose Tackle - Jared Goldwire

- 2019 Stats: 22 total tackles (14 solo), 4.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks

Defensive End - Dayna Kinnaird

- 2019 Stats: 9 total tackles (4 solo), 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks

Outside Linebacker - Rodjay Burns

- 2019 Stats: 83 total tackles (54 solo), 11 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Inside Linebacker - CJ Avery

- 2019 Stats: 93 total tackles (62 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks

Inside Linebacker - Dorian Etheridge

- 2019 Stats: 70 total tackles (45 solo), 8.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 interception

Outside Linebacker - Yasir Abdullah

- 2019 Stats: 45 total tackles (26 solo), 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks

Cornerback - Chandler Jones

- 2019 Stats: 50 total tackles (40 solo), 4.5 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 interception, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles

Cornerback - Anthony Johnson

- 2019 Stats: 27 total tackles (21 solo), 2.0 TFLs, 1 interception, 6 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles

Free Safety - Jack Fagot

- 2019 Stats: 23 total tackles (14 solo), 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Strong Safety - Russ Yeast

- 2019 Stats: 61 total tackles (38 solo), 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles

The biggest question mark revolves around the secondary. Cornerbacks Cornelius Sturghill & PJ Mbanasor have graduated, with Anthony Johnson & Marlon Character moving up the depth chart. Both are interchangeable for a starters' role, but I give the nod to Johnson based on his on-field results. It's also the same reason I give Jack Fagot the nod at free safety over Isaiah Hayes, although Hayes could slide into strong safety if Russ Yeast is not ready to return from the knee injury that cut his 2019 campaign short. Conversely, it's no question that Jared Goldwire will replace G.G. Robinson at nose tackle, as DC Bryan Brown has praised his work ethic and subsequent results from spring practice.

Special Teams

Placekicker - Ryan Chalifoux

- 2019 Stats: 1-3 on field goal attempts

Kick/Punt Returner - Hassan Hall

- 2019 Stats: 26 kick returns, 30.5 yards per return, 1 touchdown

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp