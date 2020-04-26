Louisville Report
Louisville OT Tyler Haycraft signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

Matthew McGavic

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Louisville offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

A graduate of St. Xavier here in Louisville, he worked his way from just a walk-on to starting all 13 games at right tackle in 2019 for the Louisville Cardinals. Assisted by Mekhi Becton, who was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, Haycraft helped Louisville rush for an average of 211.8 yards per game.

While not as highly regarded of a prospect as Becton, he certainly didn't lack the work ethic and motivation. Haycraft held a "virtual pro day" in which he conducted typical measurements, drills and workouts from a normal pro day in an isolated manner and posted it to social media.

Partly because of his six-foot-three & 293-pound frame, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford believes he is better suited as an interior offensive lineman (specifically at center), but is confident he can make the transition.

"I think Haycraft will make a team very, very happy," Ledford said in a teleconference with reporters on earlier this week. "I think that he can have a very good career at that position. So much is asked from a mental standpoint, and he's just such a tough, gritty competitor."

Haycraft is the second Card to sign a 2020 UDFA contract, following wide receiver Seth Dawkins who signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

