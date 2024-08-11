Publication Lists Louisville Among ACC Teams with Best Chance to Make College Football Playoff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The upcoming 2024 season has potential to be one of the most consequential years in the history of college football. Not only does the landscape of the sport look vastly different with conference realignment, it will be the first season under the brand new College Football Playoff format.
Under the new 12-team format, the five highest-ranked FBS conference champions clinch automatic bids, with the top four getting first round byes. The remaining seven spots are at-large bids.
This format all but assures that the four power conference champions will receive spots in the new CFP. Most of the at-larges will likely go to Power Four members as well.
With this in consideration, the folks at Pro Football Focus broke down the four teams from each Power Four conference that have the best shot at making this year's CFP. When it came to the ACC, Louisville was named as one of the four.
"It can’t be understated how impressive head coach Jeff Brohm and Louisville’s turnaround was last season," wrote PFF's Mitch Kaiser. "They put together one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, posting an elite 92.2 team rushing grade. The Cardinals did lose their two top running backs but brought in Miami transfer Donald Chaney Jr. to fill that role. Chaney broke 17 tackles and gained 272 yards after contact in 2023. Quarterback Tyler Shough will also provide more dynamism and athleticism, which Louisville has missed at that position.
"The Cardinals fielded one of college football's best defenses in 2023 and could do the same in 2024. Their -0.156 EPA per play against ranked 13th in the FBS. Luckily for Brohm, he gets back his three highest-graded defenders in Quincy Riley, Ashton Gillotte and Mason Reiger — all of whom earned a PFF overall grade above 80.0."
As expected, Clemson, Florida State and Miami were the other three teams from the ACC that PFF believed have the best shot. Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State have the best shot from the Big Ten per PFF; Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State and Utah earned those marks from the Big 12; while Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas were picked from the SEC.
Louisville is coming off of a very successful inaugural season under head coach Jeff Brohm. They went 10-4 for their first 10-win season in a decade, and earned their first ever berth in the ACC Championship Game.
The Cardinals could be in line for a successful year two as well. While the schedule does get harder, Louisville does bring back multiple impact playmakers from last season, and bolster the roster with the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation.
Louisville is set to kick off the 2024 season against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
