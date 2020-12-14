Report: Louisville QB Puma Pass Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt senior will be looking for a new home, according to 247Sports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days after being honored on Senior Day, one of Louisville football's upperclassmen is reportedly looking for a new home.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jawon "Puma" Pass has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to a report from 247Sports. Pass was one of the 18 seniors honored during Louisville's 45-21 win over Wake Forest on Senior Day last Saturday.

While Pass had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, it appears that the Columbus, Ga. native will look to finish his career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound dual threat quarterback came to Louisville as the crown jewel of the Cardinals' 2016 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 204 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

After redshirting his first year and serving as a back up the year after, Pass took over as the starter for the 2018 season. He threw for 1,960 yards & eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 93 and a pair of scores.

Pass carried his starting role into the 2019 season under first year head coach Scott Satterfield, until he suffered a season-ending foot injury after just two games. Malik Cunningham took over as the starter from there, and never gave it up. He finishes his Louisville career with 2,545 yards passing and 14 touchdowns.

