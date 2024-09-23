Louisville CB Quincy Riley a 'Game-Time Decision' vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program travels to South Bend this weekend for their massive ranked matchup with Notre Dame, there's a chance that they will have to suit up without one of their best players.
Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday during his weekly press conference that star cornerback Quincy Riley is a "game-time decision" against the Fighting Irish.
Brohm did not disclose the nature of Riley's injury, but in the Cardinals' 31-19 win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday, Riley had a noticeable limp throughout the game and was favoring his left leg/ankle. He finished the game with two solo tackles, one of which came for a loss, as well as a forced fumble.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pound corner is one the best defensive backs in the ACC, but has had a bit of a slow start to the season. While he has an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble through three starts, he only has four tackles on the season, and sports a 55.9 grade on Pro Football Focus.
Riley established himself as one of the best defenders in the ACC last season. He finished the year with a team-best 12 pass breakups, and was second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, leading the ACC with 15 pass defenses. He also collected 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss.
The Columbia, S.C. native made an instant impact upon transferring to Louisville from MTSU for the 2022 season. That year, he led the Cardinals in interceptions with three including a pick-six, while also logging 27 tackles, one for loss, a sack, and two pass breakups.
Riley spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Blue Raiders, and during his final season in Murfreesboro, he was one of the top defensive backs in the Group of Five. His five interceptions were tied for fourth in all of FBS, while also logging 14 pass defenses, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Kickoff against the Fighting Irish is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
