Ravens Sign Former Louisville CB Jaire Alexander
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jaire Alexander and Lamar Jackson are teammates once again.
Nine days after being released from the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Ravens have signed the former Louisville cornerback, the organization announced Wednesday.
It's a one-year, $6 million deal for Alexander, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The cornerback had more lucrative offers on the table, but turned them down in order to team up with Jackson, per Schefter. The two both played for the Cardinals from 2015 to 2017, and were first round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The day before, Jackson made a public plea to Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, saying "go get him" during a press conference and adding that he had already reached out to Alexander.
Since entering the league in 2018, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound corner has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in the NFL. During his seven seasons in Green Bay, Alexander logged 287 total tackles (241 solo), 12 interceptions and 70 pass break ups. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2022, and signed a four-year, $84 million extension ahead of the 2022 season.
However, Alexander's time with the Packers was also marred by injuries. He played just four games in 2021 due to a broken shoulder, and has played just 14 games over the last two seasons due to groin, knee and shoulder injuries (plus a one-game suspension). Alexander was entering the final year of his contact with the Packers, and was set to be due $17.5 million before getting released.
Alexander departed the Cardinals as one of their top defensive backs in school history. He tallied career 77 tackles (58 solo), two of which were for loss, and hauled in seven interceptions along with 15 pass defenses.
He was named a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2016 following a five-interception year, but only played in six games as a junior due to injuries. He declared early for the NFL, and the Packers took with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky