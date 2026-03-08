Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit Jordan Haskins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another high caliber in-state Class of 2027 prospect, this time getting a commitment from Jordan Haskins.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Jordan Haskins

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station

Top Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9050 (318th)

Jordan Haskins' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: While Haskins' positional height and length is right around average, he makes up with a very good all-around muscle tone. Not only that, but it seems like he could easy add some more muscle to his frame - especially in his upper body and core.

Athleticism: Haskins' best athletic trait is by far his speed. As evidenced by his 11.32 100-Meter Dash time as a sophomore, he's got great burst and sustained open field speed. It's aided by some good north-south footwork, while is lateral footwork is about average. Play strength is decent and is above average for a defensive back.

Instincts: While he can play both cornerback and safety, Haskins shines at the latter. He's got fantastic feel for his zone, as he does a great job of reading the quarterback at all times while also adjusting to receivers approaching his zone. Haskins takes great angles when trying to adjust to the ball and its intended target mid-air, as well as when he's closer to the line of scrimmage trying to pursue the ball carrier. Speaking of which, against the run and on blitzes, he has extremely good reaction time and downhill burst, which produces top notch closing speed. While he's not asked to play a ton of man coverage, his film shows that he does a solid job of maintaining minimal separation early in the route (although fluidity in his hips is hit-or-miss), and has good timing when trying to make plays on the ball.

Polish: It goes without saying that Haskins is an extremely football player and overall athlete. On top of playing defensive back, he's taken reps at every offensive skill position (QB, RB, WR), and is deadly as a punt and kick return man thanks to his speed. He can be a little lax in his back pedal when playing a deep zone, but this has flashed when playing press man coverage. He's also not afraid to get physical and play in the box when the scheme calls for it. He squares up almost every times when making a tackle, although it does look a bit clunky at times because of his lateral footwork.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a great pickup for Louisville's defense. Haskins is not only supremely athletic, he's very cerebral and knows what it takes to be the last line of defense. He'll have to clean up a couple things, but the path to potential early playing time is there.

(Photo of Jordan Haskins via Instagram)

