Class of 2023 CB Rayquan Adkins Commits to Louisville

The cornerback from Florida is the sixth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is already starting to see dividends from their second big recruiting weekend this offseason.

Rayquan Adkins, a Class of 2023 cornerback out of Dade Christian School in Hialeah, Fla., announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

He held 15 total Division I offers, and chose Louisville over Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech and others. Adkins was offered back on Feb. 17 by the Cardinals, and is one of 30+ prospects that are in town for a visit to the program.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 70 corner in the class, and the No. 106 player in the talent-rich state of Florida according to the 247Sports' in-house rankings.

He might not have a national recruiting ranking, but it's only a matter of time before his recruitment explodes. The Sunshine State native had a spectacular junior year in the secondary for Dade Christian, logging 18 pass deflections, nine interceptions and two pick sixes in nine total games. He also had 26 total tackles, and helped guide the Crusaders to a 6-4 record.

Read More

Adkins is the sixth commitment in the 2023 cycle for the Cardinals. He joins quarterback Pierce Clarkson, defensive back Jeremiah Collins, safety Jayden Davis, cornerback Martel Hight and defensive end Adonijah Green.

(Photo of Rayquan Adkins via Hudl)

