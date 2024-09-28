Mistake-Ridden Louisville Falls at Notre Dame For First Loss
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Louisville football program's undefeated start to the 2024 season came to an end at the hands of Notre Dame, falling 31-24 Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
With their loss to the No. 16 Fighting Irish (4-1), the No. 15 Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) fall to 0-9 all-time in road games in which both teams were ranked in the AP Top 25.
Despite out-gaining Notre Dame 395-to-280 in total yardage, a litany of mistakes - both amongst the players and the coaching staff - spelled doom for Louisville. The Cardinals committed three turnovers, went just 8-of-22 on third and fourth downs, committed six penalties, and allowed the Irish to capitalize on a handful of untimely drive-continuing coverage busts.
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough went 24-for-41 for 264 yards and three touchdowns, but also had an interception and a fumble - which turned into 10 Notre Dame points.
Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, while Caullin Lacy - in his Louisville debut - also had five catches for 71 yards. Running back Isaac Brown, in his first start, ran for 72 yards on 13 carries.
On the other sideline, Irish signal caller Riley Leonard went 17-of-23 for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 52 yards and a score. Running back Jeremiyah Love compiled 61 yards from scrimmage, scoring a pair of touchdowns - one through the air and another on the ground.
Louisville had about as good of a start as you can have in a big time matchup on the road. Notre Dame fumbled the opening kickoff, and the Cardinals needed just three plays to score first thanks to an impressive 10-yard scoring reception from Isaac Brown.
After that, the momentum proceeded to swing in the complete opposite direction, with the Irish scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter alone,
Notre Dame strung together a methodical and bruising drive on their first true possession, culminating in a six-yard rushing score from Love. On the ensuing drive from Louisville, Shough proceeded to fumble after a long run, to which Notre Dame then took advantage of a coverage bust to take the lead on a 34-yard touchdown to Jaden Greathouse.
Louisville's next drive out didn't fair much better. After being forced to punt, the snap sailed over Brady Hodges' head, with Notre Dame recovering just short of the goal line. One play later, Leonard was in the end zone with a four-yard rush.
The Cardinals were able to find a little bit of momentum to start the second quarter, putting together a short scoring drive capped off by an impressive five-yard snag from Brooks after forcing an Irish fumble and chip into the deficit. But even still, mistakes continued to hold back Louisville.
Instead of making it a one-score game heading into halftime, Louisville's final two drives of the half ended with a tip-drill interception and a turnover-on-downs. This gave Notre Dame a 24-14 lead at the break despite the Cardinals out-gaining the Irish 212-to-149 in yardage.
On the other side of the break, Louisville's defense held their ground against Notre Dame, but their offense couldn't help put the cause. The Cardinals held the Fighting Irish to a pair of punts and 43 total yards in the frame, but could only manage 67 yards on three drives themselves.
It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Louisville was finally able to get back on the scoreboard with Brock Travelstead resetting the record bork on a 56-yard field goal. It broke his own record for longest field goal in school history, beating his 53-yarder last season at NC State.
Both teams then traded touchdowns drives in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Notre Dame immediately turned around after the kick and strung together an explosive drive that ended with a 32-yard screen pass to Love for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Louisville needed a methodical drive to score again, with Brooks hauling in a 24-yard touchdown.
Even after Louisville forced a three-and-out to give them one last drive to try and tie the game, mistakes came back up. Facing a critical 4th-and-1 on the other side of the two minute warning, the Cardinals committed a delay of game penalty, and were unable to move the sticks after getting pushed back.
Next up, Louisville will return home and resume conference play with a matchup against SMU. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
