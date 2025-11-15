Louisville Falters Late, Falls to Clemson to Lose Second Straight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than a week removed from suffering a stunning home loss to Cal, the Louisville football program has once again lost in heartbreaking fashion.
Hosting Clemson on a short turnaround for a weeknight showdown, the Cardinals were unable to bounce back, falling 20-19 to the Tigers on Friday at L&N Stadium.
Running back Adam Randall ran for a go-ahead touchdown to give Clemson (5-5, 4-4 ACC) their narrow advantage with 7:16 left in the game. No. 20 Louisville (7-3, 4-3 ACC) had two opportunities to try and mount a game-winning drive, but could not capitalize on either of them.
A third down sack taken by QB Miller Moss on the ensuing drive put UofL on the edge of field goal range, and placekicker Cooper Ranvier could not connect on a 50-yarder with 4:06 left. But the Cardinals still had a chance to pull out the win.
Not only did Clemson have to go three-and-out on their next drive, a muffed punt put Louisville on the 23-yard line with 2:31 left. But thanks in part to a false start and unsportmanlike conduct flag, two of the Cards' 10 penalties on the night, they were knocked right back on the edge of field goal range yet again.
Head coach Jeff Brohm put in Nick Keller to try and boot the go-ahead 46-yarder with 1:30 left, but a high snap led to a high-arcing kick that sailed wide left, effectively icing the game.
The Cardinals lose back-to-back regular season games for just the second time under Brohm, and see their already slim chances of back-dooring into the ACC Championship Game officially evaporate. They're also now just 1-9 all-time against the Tigers, with their lone victory coming last season.
Louisville held Clemson to 308 yards, their second-lowest of the season, but could only amass 385 yards themselves. Moss went 19-of-27, but threw for just 212 yards and no touchdowns. WRs Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy combined for nine catches for 139 yards, while RB Keyjuan Brown ran for 135 yards on just 15 carries.
In his first game back since week two, linebacker Stanquan Clark led Louisville in tackles with seven, while defensive end Clev Lubin had a sack and one of the Cardinals' five tackles for loss. They held Clemson QB Cade Klubnik to 22-of-34 for 187 yards, but allowed Randall to run for 105 and two scores.
Defense and special teams was the name of the game for both Louisville and Clemson in the first half, as neither of their respective offenses could get it out of first gear to start the game. UofL put up just 167 yards of first half offense and had a fumble from Watson, while CU had 156 yards and were 0-for-7 on third down.
The Tigers booted a 27-yard field goal from Nolan Hauser on the opening drive of the game, then two drives later, Cardinals kicker Cooper Ranvier nailed a game-tying 51-yard kick in the final minute of the first quarter.
It wasn't until a short Clemson punt set up the first touchdown of the game, with Louisville putting together a 38-yard scoring drive midway through the second. It was capped off by a one-yard sneak from Moss for his eighth rushing score of the season, although Ranvier would miss the PAT.
After the Tigers had to punt it on their next drive, Louisville had a golden opportunity to put real game pressure on their visitors. Instead, they gave them life, with Watson's fumble setting up a one-play 25-yard touchdown from Randall with 3:13 until halftime. Some bad clock management later, and Louisville went into the break trailing 10-9.
Offenses might have struggled greatly in the first half, but the first three drives of the second half all yielded points. Louisville came out of the break and put together a 75-yard touchdown drive, one that ended on a Philly Special-esque play where Lacy threw a two-yard score to Kurisky. The two teams then traded field goals, with Hauser hitting a 48-yard kick, and Ranvier getting those three points back on a 39-yarder.
Following Ranvier's second make is when Louisville had a chance to really seize momentum. Clemson got all the way to the goal, but the Cardinals' defense forced a turnover-on downs at the goal line. Brown ran for a first down on the next play, but it was brought back on a holding call, eventually forcing them to punt. Randall for Clemson would score on the ensuing drive.
Next up, Louisville will hit the road one last time in the regular season, heading to Dallas to take on SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22 at a to-be-determined time.
