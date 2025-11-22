Shorthanded Louisville Walloped by SMU in Road Finale
DALLAS - Taking on SMU in what was their final road game and ACC matchup of the season, the Louisville football program could not overcome a slow start and a litany of impactful injuries, getting handed a 38-6 bludgeoning at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday.
The Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) not only suffer their third consecutive loss, the 32-point loss is their worst margin of defeat since dropping a 45-13 decision at Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2019. They also fall to 0-4 all time against the Mustangs (8-3, 6-1 ACC).
Before even taking the field, Louisville was extremely banged up. Starting quarterback Miller Moss had to miss the game due to a foot injury suffered during the week, leading to the start and most of the reps going to Deuce Adams - although Brady Allen did get some run.
Additionally, star running back Isaac Brown, surging running back Keyjuan Brown, and standout linebacker Antonio Watts were all sidelined as well. During the game itself, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, edge rushers Micah Carter and A.J. Green, plus defensive tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga all suffered injuries.
Adams went 12-of-17 in his first start, but threw for only 94 yards and added just 14 rushing yards, while Allen went 2-for-3 for six yards plus an interception. Add in just 108 yards on the ground, and the Cardinals put up a paltry 227 yards of total offense.
Defensively, UofL was far from perfect, and seemed a step slow all afternoon. They gave up a season-high 485 yards, thanks partly due to allowing the Mustangs to go 9-of-13 on third down. SMU signal caller Kevin Jennings went 29-of-37 for 303 yards and three touchdowns, plus another score on the ground. In fact, Louisville allowed 178 yards and two touchdowns rushing on the afternoon.
While it was expected that Louisville's offense would run into some early snags, their defense ran into some unexpected first half struggles. SMU scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives of the game, and put up 250 first half yards in the process. Jennings had a two yard keeper for a score, while he found Jordan Hudson and T.J. Harden for seven- and five-yard touchdowns, respectively.
Offensively, while Adams got three of the Cardinals' four first half drives, it was hard for them to find momentum and finish drives. Cooper Ranvier booted 36- and 29-yard field goals, while the other two drives ended in three-and-outs, resulting in the Mustangs taking a 21-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, an already struggling offense took a significant step backwards. After putting up just 125 yards in the first half, Louisville could only muster 63 yards in the second. They punted on four of their six drives in the second half, including three three-and-outs, with the fifth drive ending in an interception and the sixth simply running out the clock.
Over on the defensive end, it started with some promise, but they eventually folded towards the end. SMU put up 235 yards after halftime, adding a 49-yard field goal from Sam Keltner, a six-yard touchdown from Jennings to Yamir Knight, and a back-breaking 50-yard rushing house call from Shaadie Clayton-Johnson
Next up, Louisville will return home for their regular season finale against Kentucky in the Governor's Cup. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Deuce Adams: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
