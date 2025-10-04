Louisville Falls to Virginia in Overtime for First Loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's undefeated start to the season has officially come to an end.
Taking on their first ranked opponent of the 2025 season, the Cardinals were able to mount another second half comeback to force overtime, but ultimately fell 30-27 to No. 24 Virginia on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 14, but Louisville (4-1, 1-1 ACC) got into an offensive rut in the third quarter, entering the final period down 10 points to Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC).
Like last week at Pitt, the Cardinals were able to pull off another fourth quarter comeback, with a 13-yard touchdown by Chris Bell and a 50-yard field goal by Cooper Ranvier helping force overtime.
In the extra period, Louisville had to settle for a 24-yard field goal after a crucial third-down catch by star running back Isaac Brown was overturned. Virginia was able to find the end zone when they got the ball, with running back J'Mari Taylor scoring the walk-off two-yard score.
Louisville not only suffers their first loss of the season, their three-game winning streak against Virginia is also snapped. It's the Cards' first loss to the Cavs since a 34-33 decision back on Oct. 9, 2021.
The loss comes despite Louisville out-gaining Virginia 383-to-237, including putting up only 37 yards in the third quarter. It was the Cards' largest margin of total offense in loss since out-gaining UConn by 160 yards in a 23-20 triple overtime loss on Nov. 24, 2012.
The difference maker was a pair of Cardinals turnover that resulted in Cavaliers scores. One was a 61-yard scoop-and-score by cornerback Donovan Platt, and the other a 47-yard pick six by linebacker Kam Robinson.
Quarterback Miller Moss went 34-for-48 for 329 yards and two touchdowns to go with the pick-six, while wide receiver Chris Bell had another career day, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and both scores. However, Brown rushing for 66 yards himself, Louisville could only muster 54 rushing yards as a team.
Defensively, Louisville did a great job containing Virginia, who entered the game with the nation's No. 5 offense at 539.6 yards per game. Quarterback Chandler Morris finished going 19-of-31 for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Taylor finished with 68 yards plus his score as part of an 88-yard team rushing effort.
Safety D'Angelo Hutchinson led the charge with 11 tackles, linebacker/safety Antonio Watts had 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup, and the Cardinals as a whole generated nine tackles for loss.
Ball control was the name of the game to start the day, as the opening quarter featured just three total drives: one for Virginia and two for Louisville.
The Cavaliers had to punt on the first drive of the afternoon, but it was them who struck first, capitalizing on a fourth down fumble by Brown on the Cardinals' first drive for Platt's scoop-and-score. UofL was able to bounce back with another methodical drive, this time ending with Moss punching in from one yard out on the final play of the quarter.
The start of the second quarter saw each team trade touchdowns in very different fashions. Virginia orchestrated a 16-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown grab by Cam Ross, while Louisville needed only seven plays for Bell to score on a 15-yard grab.
After forcing the Hoos to punt on their next drive, the Cards had 1:10 left and 51 yards to try and head into halftime with the advantage. Instead, Cooper Ranvier missed a 42-yard kick with two seconds left, putting the game deadlocked at 14 at the half.
When the two teams returned from out of the locker room, any ounce of focus and execution from Louisville's offense completely evaporated.
Of the Cardinals' first five drives of the half, four of them ended in punts. The fifth one resulted in the brutal pick-six, as Moss threw the ball from a near-horizontal stance right into the arms of Robinson. Add in a 46-yard field goal by the Hoos, and they entered the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Louisville finally found some offensive footing. Their sixth drive of the half went for more yards (55) than the previous five combined (34), and it ended with a one-handed, 13-yard touchdown reception from Bell with 9:41 left.
After the Cardinals forced a punt on the ensuing Cavaliers drive, it gave them 4:31 to put together a go-ahead drive. While they couldn't take the lead outright, Ranvier connected on a 50-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:13 left. The UofL defense, which held UVA to just 66 second half yards, was able to get another stop and force overtime.
Next up, Louisville heads into the second and final bye week of the 2025 season. They'll travel to Miami on the other side of the bye, with kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
