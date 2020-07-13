Louisville Report
Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 13, 2020

Matthew McGavic

While this past week was not as active of a recruiting period for the Louisville Cardinals football program as others have, there is still plenty going on. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. are still trying to round out the Class of 2021 and are also planning for future classes. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting:

Newest Scholarship Offers:

  • Danny McGuire
    • Offensive Tackle - N/A
    • 6'5", 270lbs
    • Uncommitted (Class of 2022)
  • Marcel Reed
    • Quarterback - N/A
    • 6'1", 180lbs
    • Uncommitted (Class of 2023)
  • Peter Woods
    • Defensive End - N/A
    • 6'4", 250lbs
    • Uncommitted (Class of 2023)
  • Grant Bingham
    • Offensive Tackle - Three Star
    • 6'6", 302lbs
    • Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Top Schools

Malachi Bennett - Wide Receiver

The Cards made Bennett's top eight when he released the list back in May, and Louisville is still in the running now that the Fairfield (AL) product is down to five schools. A 6-2 & 180-pound prospect, he is the No. 11 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 43 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ in-house rankings. By their composite rankings, he is the No. 361 player in the nation.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 WR Malachi Bennett

Commits:

Kei'Trel Clark - Cornerback

The staff got some unexpected good news heading into this past weekend, with former Liberty University cornerback Kei'Trel Clark committing to Louisville. In 2019, the freshman eventually worked his way into a starter's role and collected 38 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 6 pass break ups. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Liberty transfer CB Kei'Trel Clark commits to Louisville

