Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're heading into the second half of the 2025 season, and the Louisville football program is shaping up to have potentially a special season. But on top of that, from a roster management standpoint, we're starting to get a clear idea of who will and who will not not be able to take a redshirt this season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- QB Mason Mims (0)
- RB Jamarice Wilder (1)
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser (0)
- OL Gradey Anthony (1)
- OL Tyler Folmar (1)
- OL Cameron Gorin (1)
- DE Eric Hazzard (1)
- DE C.J. May (0)
- DE Dillon Smith (0)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie (1)
- LB Caleb Matelau (1)
- LB Cameron White (1)
- CB Antonio Harris (1)
- S Micah Rice (0)
For the fourth game in a row, Louisville didn't play a single scholarship true freshman. Unless injuries come up or a game is well into blowout status in the second half, it's very unlikely that we will see another true freshman play this season until the bowl game.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- RB Isaac Brown
- RB Duke Watson (4)
- WR Chris Bell
- WR Bobby Golden (2)
- WR Antonio Meeks
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (2)
- LB Kalib Perry
- CB Jabari Mack
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson
A handful of veteran players burned their opportunity to take a redshirt prior to the Boston College game. This included Chris Bell, Isaac Brown, D'Angelo Hutchinson, Jabari Mack, Antonio Meeks and Kalib Perry.
For the fifth straight game, Bobby Golden and Carter Guillaume did not see a single snap. If this trend continues and we see them not establish a role in the respective wide receiver and offensive line rotations, a redshirt year could be considered.
After having to exit the game vs. Virginia due to an apparent ankle injury, Duke Watson was once again ruled "out" for this past weekend against BC. Considering how banged up the running back room as a whole is, he'll likely suit up the first chance he gets - thus burning his redshirt opportunity.
As for Stanquan Clark, despite suffering a broken ankle in game two vs. James Madison, head coach Jeff Brohm recently said that there is a chance he returns at some point this season. So long as he doesn't return earlier than the SMU game, he will have the opportunity to take a redshirt, whether that be injury or normal.
(Photo of Duke Watson: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
