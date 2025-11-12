Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We have just three weeks left in the regular season, and the Louisville football program is looking to finish the season strong. On top of that, from a roster management standpoint, we're starting to see who will and who will not be able to take a redshirt this season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt year clinched.
- QB Mason Mims
- RB Jamarice Wilder
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser
- OL Gradey Anthony
- OL Tyler Folmar
- OL Cameron Gorin
- DE Eric Hazzard
- DE C.J. May
- DE Dillon Smith
- DT Bailey Abercrombie
- LB Caleb Matelau
- LB Cameron White
- CB Antonio Harris
- S Micah Rice
For the sixth game in a row, Louisville didn't play a single scholarship true freshman. But while it's very unlikely that we will see another true freshman play this season until the bowl game, we might see a few guys get some reps in the final three games. That is because, with the exception of Brock Coffman, every scholarship true freshman has officially clinched a redshirt season.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt year clinched.
- RB Isaac Brown
- RB Duke Watson
- WR Chris Bell
- WR Bobby Golden (3)
- WR Antonio Meeks
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (2)
- LB Kalib Perry
- CB Jabari Mack
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson
A handful of veteran players burned their opportunity to take a redshirt prior to the Cal game. This included Chris Bell, Isaac Brown, D'Angelo Hutchinson, Jabari Mack, Antonio Meeks and Kalib Perry.
For the sixth straight game, Carter Guillaume did not see a single snap, as did Bobby Golden for the third straight game. If this trend continues and we see them not establish a role in the respective wide receiver and offensive line rotations, a redshirt year could be considered.
After having to exit the game vs. Virginia due to an apparent ankle injury, Duke Watson was able to return for the game against Cal, thus burning his opportunity to take a redshirt.
As for Stanquan Clark, despite suffering a broken ankle in game two vs. James Madison, there is a chance that he could return for the upcoming game against Clemson. If he returns to the linebacker rotation for this game, barring another injury setback, he will burn his chance to take a redshirt if he plays for the remainder of the season. But if his return is delayed to the next game, at SMU, he will have the opportunity to take a redshirt.
(Photo of Duke Watson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
