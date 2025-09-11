Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week Three
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now two games into the 2025 season, and while there is still a lot of fooball to be played, we're starting to get some idea of just who for the Louisville football program will wind up taking a redshirt this season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- QB Mason Mims (0)
- RB Jamarice Wilder (0)
- WR Brock Coffman (1)
- TE Grant Houser (0)
- OL Gradey Anthony (1)
- OL Tyler Folmar (1)
- OL Cameron Gorin (1)
- DE Eric Hazzard (1)
- DE C.J. May (0)
- DE Dillon Smith (0)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie (1)
- LB Caleb Matelau (1)
- LB Cameron White (1)
- CB Antonio Harris (1)
- S Micah Rice (0)
While there were a couple injury designations to true freshman, namely Jamarice Wilder and C.J. May, surprisingly, Louisville did not play a single scholarship true freshman in their game vs. James Madison.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- RB Isaac Brown (2)
- RB Duke Watson (2)
- WR Chris Bell (2)
- WR Bobby Golden (1)
- WR Antonio Meeks (2)
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (2)
- LB Kalib Perry (2)
- CB Jabari Mack (2)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson (2)
Again, very few surprises here. Most of the players in this category are heavy contributors to the team, and are expected to burn their opportunity to take a redshirt by game five vs. Virginia.
There are a couple things to highlight however. Bobby Golden did not get any reps at wide receiver, kick/punt returner or on special teams as a whole. This could be something to monitor considering he's far down the wide receiver depth chart.
As far Stanquan Clark, he is expected to miss some time due to the ankle injury he suffered against James Madison. How much time he'll miss remains to be seen, but if it gets to November and he hasn't returned yet, he could be someone to consider taking an injury or normal redshirt.
