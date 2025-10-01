Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Four games into the 2025 season, the Louisville football program has yet to take a loss, sporting a perfect 4-0 record. Considering the Cardinals are now a third of the way through their season, now is when we'll start to see who will be taking a redshirt this season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- QB Mason Mims (0)
- RB Jamarice Wilder (1)
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser (0)
- OL Gradey Anthony (1)
- OL Tyler Folmar (1)
- OL Cameron Gorin (1)
- DE Eric Hazzard (1)
- DE C.J. May (0)
- DE Dillon Smith (0)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie (1)
- LB Caleb Matelau (1)
- LB Cameron White (1)
- CB Antonio Harris (1)
- S Micah Rice (0)
Considering the game at Pitt this past weekend required a fourth quarter comeback, it should't come as a surprise that Louisville didn't play a single scholarship true freshman against the Panthers.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- RB Isaac Brown (4)
- RB Duke Watson (3)
- WR Chris Bell (4)
- WR Bobby Golden (2)
- WR Antonio Meeks (4)
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (2)
- LB Kalib Perry (4)
- CB Jabari Mack (4)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson (4)
As expected, there are few surprises here. Most of the players in this category are heavy contributors to the team, and barring a surprise injury designation, are expected to burn their opportunity to take a redshirt this weekend.
Something to note is that, in back-to-back games now, Bobby Golden and Carter Guillaume did not see a single snap. If this trend continues and we see them not establish a role in the respective wide receiver and offensive line rotations, a redshirt year could be considered.
Duke Watson had to miss the Bowling Green game, but did return to action vs, Pitt - despite having to miss a couple drives. He'll likely burn his chance to take a redshirt against Miami.
As for Stanquan Clark, he will more than like miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against James Madison. While there is a chance he can return later this season, he is very much a candidate to take a redshirt, whether that be injury or normal.
