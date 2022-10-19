Satterfield, UofL Reflect on First Half of Season; Gear Up for Challenging Second Half

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, the 2022 season for the Louisville football program is already halfway in the books. The Cardinals are fresh off of their midseason bye week, and the second half of the year gets underway this weekend when they host Pitt at Cardinal Stadium.

As many know by now, the first half of the season for Louisville was far from what many would deem a success. In fact, it was the very definition of a roller coaster. Starting with a season-opening thumping up at Syracuse, the Cardinals have alternated wins and losses over their first six games of year, logging a dead even 3-3 record midway through the year.

The roller coaster known as Louisville's season reached a new low in their stunning loss as a two-touchdown favorite to Boston College back on Oct. 1. Many viewed this as potentially a point of no return for head coach Scott Satterfield, and reports had evened surfaced that he might be out the door if the Cardinals lost at Virginia the following week.

Fortunately for him, this report would never get put to the test, as Louisville was able to come out of Charlottesville and head into their bye week with a win. Still, when reflecting on the season up to this point, Satterfield knows that it's not up to expectations. Especially considering Louisville's last two losses have been by a combined five points.

“The first half, we felt like there were a couple of games that got away that we felt we had a great chance to win," he said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "I’m very disappointed in those losses. This day and age in college football, it’s hard to win. I’ve said that forever and there probably is more parity now than there ever has been."

With the various issues that have plagued Louisville at one point or another, such as a struggling passing attack and the propensity to give up big plays on defense, Satterfield has already taken steps to ensure his program starts moving in the right direction. Prior to the showdown at Virginia, Satterfield announced that he would be more involved in the defensive game plan, and that offensive coordinator Lance Taylor would have a bigger say in play calling.

It's a small sample size, but it seems to have worked so far. With several key playmakers out, including starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, Louisville was able to overcome an early deficit and storm back to beat the Cavaliers for their first win in ACC play. Being able to take down a conference opponent on the road while missing several key players, Satterfield believes, is indicative of Louisville upward trajectory.

"That’s huge for us," he said. "There were a lot of teams last week who played their backup quarterback and didn’t win. The ability to go out there and get those wins is crucial when you do have guys that are in backup roles, particularly when you get to this part of the season.

"As we get to this second half of the season, there’s going to be more of that. There’s going to be more guys that are going to be out, and teams don’t have their guys. The next guys up have to be able to go in there and play."

Of course, this was Virginia. As of right now, you can make a case that they are the worst team in the ACC, with Virginia Tech being the only threat to this claim. The second half of Louisville's schedule is far more daunting.

Of the six teams remaining on Louisville's schedule, four - Wake Forest, Clemson, NC State and Kentucky - are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. The other two, Pitt and James Madison, have been ranked at some point in time this season.

It doesn't paint a pretty picture for Louisville, or the hot seat in which their head coach currently sits on. For Satterfield, it's important to draw lessons from past games but not get too caught up in the results, while simultaneously taking it one game at a time and not getting overwhelmed by the gauntlet of games on the horizon.

“It's a one-game season, everything we have is all on Pitt," he said. "We can't think about what we did in the past. Now we got to learn from the things we did, but we can't dwell on it. Now this team, with who we've got available this week, we look at the injuries, we look at all the different things that are happening, and focus everything we can on Pitt and come up with a great game plan, offense, defense, kicking and go out and execute that game plan.

"Everything's focused on Pitt. We can't worry about what we got in the future, all the tough games. We can't worry about that, we can't worry about what we did in the past and try to stay focused."

Offensive coordinator Lance Taylor and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown each share this mindset with Satterfield. In fact, both believe that their respective units on are a positive track forward.

On the offensive side of the ball, Louisville had the task of replacing three of the five position coaches over the offseason. Taylor took over for the wide receivers, Nic Cardwell the offensive line and Josh Stepp the tight ends, with only running backs coach De'Rail Sims and quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas being returners. With a half dozen games under their belt, Taylor believes the offensive staff is finally starting to click together when it comes to crafting a game plan.

"I think as a new staff with some new pieces, we're just getting to know each other really well," he said. "I think that that bond and gel was just starting to gel as a unit and as a staff. I think that's what showed up at Virginia as a coaching staff. Sometimes you have to get to know each other as well.

"I just think that the way that we put the game plan together, knowing not only how we gel, but also how we can get our playmakers involved. Getting Marshon (Ford) the ball, trying to get Tyler Hudson mixed in early and often, getting some of those younger receivers involved. I think was it was a great job (vs. Virginia)."

Without their starting quarterback and lead running back, Louisville was able to put up 473 yards of offense against an improved Virginia defense. The game plan was catered to backup QB Brock Domann, placed a heavy emphasis on getting wide receiver Tyler Hudson and tight end Marshon Ford involved, and saw a healthy amount of inside zone runs.

As for the defense, it all comes down to becoming more consistant. They'll be dominant against an opponent one week, then let the flood gates open the next. Coming off of a game where they allowed Virginia to rush for only six yards and score just seven points over the final three quarters, Brown thinks his guys can ride a wave of momentum heading into the second half. They just have to capitalize on it.

"I think we're hitting a stride to where we're playing our best ball," he said. "Because we need to play our best ball in the second half of the season to be able to, of course get to a bowl game, and keep our hopes alive as far as ACC goes. ... Hopefully we continue that trend of not giving those big plays, tackling well, and I think if we do that, we'll have a really good second half of season."

Louisville did give up 313 yards through the air, but held the Cavaliers to just six rushing yards. The Cardinals also logged six sacks on UVA's Brennan Armstrong, as well as eight tackles for loss.

The Cardinals' upward trajectory will get put to the test this weekend when they host Pitt, who are the defending ACC champions. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

